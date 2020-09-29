CONCORD — Most hikers and outdoor enthusiasts will agree that the fall season is the best time of the year to hike.
However, making a reservation for day use before you head out is the most important step in the process. Many of NH State Parks' most popular hiking destinations — including Mount Washington — require an advance day use reservation.
The temperatures are perfect right now. The leaves are changing and as they fall they are revealing stunning views of picturesque New Hampshire.
To accommodate and prepare for increased number of expected hikers, NH Parks requires an advance day use reservation. Go to nhstateparks.org/planning/day-use-reservations for an updated and complete list of parks that require a reservation. Many of these locations will be open through Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Fall campers can use the parks “Camping this weekend: see what’s available” feature at nhstateparks.org/activities/camping.
“The reservation system has worked extremely well this year and has reduced the need to turn visitors away after a park has reached its full capacity,” said Brent Wucher, spokesperson for NH State Parks.
Locations in the North Country of NH are seeing peak foliage this weekend. State Campgrounds like Moose Brook in Gorham and Echo Lake State Park in North Conway are approaching peak foliage.
Popular auto roads at Rollins State Park in Warner and Miller State Park in Peterborough are revealing all the colors of fall, along with spectacular panoramic views at their summits. These parks are accessible by car via an auto road to the summit and require a reservation.
Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey has seen record numbers of visitors in the 2020 season and expected to see a busy fall. Reservations on weekends are often booked, so planning ahead is crucial.
“We are proud of the fact that we have been able to provide visitors with safe activities such as hiking and camping,” said Wucher. “The most important piece of this is that visitors understand they must have a reservation before they head out or they may risk being turned away.”
Social distancing requirements remain in place and visitors are asked to keep at least six feet between other hikers and wear a mask when entering facilities.
Visit the NH State Parks blog site for more information on fall hiking at blog.nhstateparks.org/ or follow the parks on Facebook at facebook.com/NewHampshireStateParks.
The Division of Parks and Recreation is comprised of the Bureau of Park Operations, Bureau of Historic Sites, Bureau of Trails and Cannon Mountain.
The Division manages 93 properties, including state parks, beaches, campgrounds, historic sites, trails, waysides, and natural areas. The Division of Parks and Recreation is one of four divisions of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
To learn more, go to nhstateparks.org, follow NH State Parks on Facebook and Twitter, or call (603) 271-3556.
