juiciary

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are (from left) Democrats Shannon Chandley and Rebecca Whitley; and Republicans Sharon Carson, William Gannon, and Ruth Ward. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

CONCORD — Thanks to the Senate Judiciary Committee, none of the bills related to cannabis, from legalizing recreational use in adults to letting people grow it for therapeutic reasons, will go to the full Senate today with a recommendation to pass.

The panel voted 3-2 along partisan lines Tuesday to recommend the full Senate reject a handful of bills that will come before the upper chamber today.

