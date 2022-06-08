ONCORD — The New Hampshire Supreme Court recently allowed the New Hampshire Association of Realtors to be a friend of the court in the case of the town of Conway versus a short-term rental owner. The court had already allowed the New Hampshire Municipal Association to do the same.
A 52-page Superior Court trial transcript was completed June 2. The next step is for the Supreme Court to order a briefing schedule.
The case, Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick, resulted from a vote in April 2021, when residents rejected warrant articles to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town. Voters did, however, give selectmen the authority to regulate STRs.
Selectmen decided to file for declaratory judgment in Superior Court, and essentially let a judge decide the fate of a town ordinance they maintain prohibits STRs.
After Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ended up siding with Kudrick against the town, Conway selectmen in February voted to appeal the verdict to the state Supreme Court.
Now the high court is allowing other groups to weigh in on the case.
“The assented-to motion of the New Hampshire Association of Realtors to appear and file a brief as amicus curiae is granted,” states a May 11 Supreme Court order written by Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi.
A May 5 motion filed by Danielle Andrews Long of the Robinson & Cole LLP law firm of Boston explains why the Realtors want to get involved. It says the Association of Realtors is a non-profit with more than 7,000 members and that the association’s mission is to help its members serve their customers.
“This case presents questions of statewide importance to NHAR’s members and private property owners in New Hampshire regarding the classification and regulation of short-term rentals by zoning ordinances and the impacts of such classification and regulation on private property rights,” the attorney said.
“The issue presented in this case, whether appellee Scott Kudrick’s short-term rentals constitute a residential use under the Conway Zoning Ordinance, is of substantial importance to NHAR and its members, and to residential property owners throughout New Hampshire,” Long said.
“This court’s decision potentially could have a significant impact on private property rights.”
She promised that “NHAR will provide both a local and national perspective on the classification and regulation of short-term rentals as a residential use, focusing on arguments and authorities that might otherwise escape the court’s attention.”
NHMA attorney Stephen C. Buckley said in his motion filed March 10 that NHMA is “a source of information, assistance, legal counsel, and legislative advocacy on local government issues” for municipalities.
“This case presents questions of statewide importance on how local government can enact zoning ordinances that require short term rentals in residential districts be owner occupied in order to guard against such land uses becoming a nuisance, and interfering with the quiet enjoyment of neighbors,” said Buckley.
He noted that Conway agreed to NHMA being a friend of the court but that Kudrick did not.
On March 18, Kudrick attorney Matthew R. Johnson of Devine, Millmet & Branch of Manchester filed an objection to letting the NHMA be a friend of the court. Johnson argued that the case hinged on Conway’s zoning ordinance and didn’t pertain to other towns.
“The NHMA’s appearance or amicus brief will not provide this court any additional information to help it decide this case. The court does not need a ‘friend of the court’ to interpret the town of Conway’s zoning ordinances. That is the court’s job,” said Johnson.
“This is not a statewide issue; rather this is a narrow issue. This is about one town’s zoning ordinances and the zoning ordinances’ application to short-term rentals,” he stated.
Buckley replied March 21 with a motion, to which Johnson objected as well.
“This court can and should decide this case based on the plain language of the town of Conway’s ordinances and applicable case law,” said Johnson.
“Because this is an issue of law and not one of public policy, NHMA’s motion for permission to file reply to the objection to amicus participation should be denied as unnecessary and irrelevant to the court’s task,” he said.
The court ultimately agreed with Buckley in an order dated April 20. All five justices — Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald, Senior Associate Justice Gary E. Hicks, Associate Justice James P. Bassett, Hantz Marconi and Associate Justice Patrick E. Donovan — signed it. “The court having considered the partially assented-to motion of the New Hampshire Municipal Association for leave to appear and file brief as amicus curiae, the defendant’s objection to the motion, and the New Hampshire Municipal Association’s reply to the objection, the request of the New Hampshire Municipal Association to appear and file brief as amicus curiae is granted,” they said.
