ONWAY — The New Hampshire Food Bank is coming to Kennett High School on Saturday with its mobile food pantry. The Manchester-based food bank will set up in the parking lot of the high school, located at 409 Eagles Way in Conway, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or until supplies last, a spokesperson for the food bank said.
The New Hampshire National Guard 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion will assist in bringing truckloads of food to Conway to be distributed the families and families and individuals of Carroll County.
The event will be a drive-through format, where individuals will pull into the distribution area and food will be loaded into each vehicle by volunteers working with the Food Bank.
Nancy Mellitt, the food bank’s director of development, explained why Conway was chosen as a distribution site, along with Manchester (where the mobile pantry was set up June 12) and Littleton (on May 23).
“We are trying to look at areas in the state where a lot of people lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic,” said Mellitt.
State unemployment statistics tell the tale. From January-March, monthly unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) in Conway hovered at just under 3 percent. However, by April 20, the most recent data available, that number was at nearly 32 percent. Bartlett’s rate was even higher, at 33.6.
The unemployment rate in Jackson was 35 percent.
Berlin’s shot up from about 5 percent to 22 percent in April.
“It absolutely did stand out, and it’s one of the reasons we are heading your way,” said Mellitt of the unemployment numbers in the Conway area.
She added that Conway “has a lot of students in the free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch program.”
A New Hampshire Employment Security press release dated June 16 said the state’s “preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was 14.5 percent. April’s rate was 17.1 percent. May 2019’s seasonally adjusted rate was 2.5 percent.
In explaining how Kennett High School was picked for the mobile pantry site, Mellitt said: “We have been working with the National Guard to provide logistics. They began working with us at the beginning of April, when we began identifying communities. One requirement for the pickup spot is that it has to have a good-sized parking lot, good accessibility and the ability to do a drive-through.”
She said the school district was undoubtedly contacted, as it is one of the main ways food-insecure families are getting food deliveries.
Mellitt said that anyone is welcome to come to the school on Saturday to get food.
“The only thing we will ask is what town you are from, and that information will only be used for statistical data the food bank keeps,” she said.
Mellitt said to comply with social distancing logistics, organizers will have recipients drive in and pop their trunks, and then Guard members will put the food in, which will generally include a box of shelf-stable items like pasta; a box of produce; and a box of protein and milk.
The food bank is a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire that dates back to 1984.
According to nhfoodbank.org, “In 2019, the NH Food Bank distributed approximately 14.2 million pounds of non-perishable food items, fresh produce and meats to more than 425 non-profit food agencies in all corners of New Hampshire.”
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
