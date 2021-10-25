CONCORD — New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and health-care leaders urged the Executive Council to reconsider their rejection of $27 million of federal money when they meet Wednesday.
The federal money was for boosting COVID-19 vaccinations across the Granite State.
At a Zoom press conference Monday, an angry U.S Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the state’s four Republican Executive Councilors should “do their jobs and protect the health and safety of the people of this state” by reversing their 4-1 vote rejecting $27 million in federal funds.
The council’s only Democrat, Cinde Warmingon of Concord, had voted in favor of accepting the money.
Shaheen and the all-Democratic New Hampshire congressional delegation, including U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Anne Kuster, were joined by health-care leaders across the state at the online press conference to call out the Oct. 13 vote by Republican Executive Councilors Joe Kenney, Janet Stevens, Ted Gatsas and David Wheeler to reject the funding based on what Shaheen called misinformation.
She said this is not a time for the state to be turning down important funds and warned the consequences may mean a delay by months for state vaccinations for 125,000 teens and younger children who may be eligible for a vaccine in November, as well as a rollout of booster shots for adults who have been previously vaccinated.
Shaheen stressed that accepting the money does not mean the state will require mandates to take the vaccines. She noted that the decision to reject the funding, fueled by angry protesters, seemed to be based on misinformation.
Dr. Don Caruso, CEO/president of Cheshire Medical Center/Dartmouth-Hitchcock Keene, said the rejection of the funds — for staff and supplies to support public health clinics and state efforts for continued vaccinations — comes at an unprecedented time for the state’s health-care industry.
He said the state is facing a high plateau of COVID-19 cases, which is putting pressure on resources and staff.
“At the same time, we actually had a lot of people who have delayed care,” Caruso said, and physicians are seeing sicker people and so much more volume that staff is exhausted.
“This is really problematic,” he said, with health-care workers moving patients around the state daily to find places for their care and, in some cases, curtailing elective surgeries.
Ken Gordon, CEO of Coos County Family Health Services, called the vote “an emotional gut-punch” for the health-care community, which is struggling with its highest hospitalization rates since last January.
Gordon called the money “essential” to deliver life-saving vaccinations.
Pappas called the vote “deeply concerning” and “clearly not based on science or even facts.”
“This is an incredibly important moment for our state,” he said.
In Washington, Pappas said the delegation has used every tool to stay ahead of the virus “and that’s why we fought to get these funds.”
By rejecting the funding, Kuster said, in order to “appease the most extreme elements of their political base,” the councilors are causing a slowdown in care for others because the hospitals are so full right now.
She called the decision to reject the funding “shameful” and an “unforced error.”
Concord Hospital announced last week it has begun rescheduling some elective surgeries due to limited bed capacity related to the rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations and an increase in hospitalized patients requiring intensive care. Similar announcements were made last week by other hospitals, including Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
Hassan noted that the denial of the funds will also delay an economic recovery. She said that while the Legislature's Republican-controlled Joint Fiscal Committee last Friday approved almost $4.7 million in fairly unrestricted American Rescue Plan funds, it is still only about 20 percent of the rejected $27 million the delegation worked to get for the state.
Councilors got inundated with emails from individuals urging them not to accept the money that they said had broad language that could make it so that the federal government could impose future vaccination mandates for the state.
Both Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, and Attorney General John Formella said there was no such restrictive language in the contracts.
Sununu said he would work to find ways to get the money, noting New Hampshire is the only state not to accept the funds.
The elected congressional leaders said they would continue to work to find ways to get more federal dollars, but Shaheen said the easiest thing would be for the councilors to reconsider and reverse their votes at their next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.