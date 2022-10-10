PORTSMOUTH — State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) was named the N.H. Association of Counties’ Legislator of the Year. The award was announced Oct. 4 at the group’s annual conference hosted by the Merrimack County commissioners at the Sheraton Harborside Hotel in Portsmouth. “I’m incredibly honored and humbled,” Bradley said Oct. 6. “It means a lot to be recognized like this.”
This award, according to the Association of Counties website, “acknowledges state legislators who have recognized the value of county government’s contribution to the citizens of New Hampshire and has furthered the cause of county government in the New Hampshire General Court.”
Carroll County Nursing Home Administrator Dee Brown nominated Bradley, saying that without his efforts, “counties would be in a very different situation financially and could have led to the collapse of the long-term care system in New Hampshire.” The Association of Counties presented 33 local and statewide awards over the two-day conference.
“Each of these recipients has contributed to the success of county government in an important and unique way,” NHAC President and Grafton County Commissioner Wendy Piper said.
The association honored two Legislators of the Year, one from the Senate, Sen. Bradley, and one from the House of Representatives, Rep. Judy Aron (R-South Acworth) of Sullivan County, District 7.
“This award acknowledges state legislators who have recognized the value of county government’s contribution to the citizens of New Hampshire and has furthered the cause of county government in the New Hampshire General Court,” the website states.
“It has been an honor to be recognized by the NH Association of Counties,” said Bradley. “Counties play vital roles in caring for New Hampshire seniors in long-term care programs. My thanks for this award.”
Three other Carroll County awards were presented. Christopher Fiandaca was announced as Carroll County Corrections Employee of the Year; Susan Pelletier was chosen Carroll County Nursing Home Employee of the Year; and the Carroll County Registry of Deeds was named the Carroll County Team of the Year. For a complete list of award winners, go to tinyurl.com/4wwsf792.
