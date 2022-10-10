Jeb Bradley named Association of Counties Legislator of the Year

State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) has been named the N.H. Association of Counties Legislator of the Year. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

PORTSMOUTH — State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) was named the N.H. Association of Counties’ Legislator of the Year. The award was announced Oct. 4 at the group’s annual conference hosted by the Merrimack County commissioners at the Sheraton Harborside Hotel in Portsmouth. “I’m incredibly honored and humbled,” Bradley said Oct. 6. “It means a lot to be recognized like this.”

This award, according to the Association of Counties website, “acknowledges state legislators who have recognized the value of county government’s contribution to the citizens of New Hampshire and has furthered the cause of county government in the New Hampshire General Court.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.