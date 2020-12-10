OSSIPEE — Residents and staff at Carroll County's nursing home may start getting vaccinated before Christmas, according to Mountain View Community Administrator Howie Chandler.
In an email blast Wednesday, Chandler said vaccinations are expected to start around Dec. 21, but may begin as early as next week. Residents and staff would be vaccinated over the course of two days at the most. Then the booster shot would be given three weeks later.
"How is that for a Christmas present?" said Chandler.
Chandler told the Sun that Mountain View has a contract to get the vaccine through Walgreens, which will handle the special cold storage requirements. He said all nursing homes are contracting with either CVS or Walgreens.
He believes that vaccine will be from Pfizer but has not had confirmation. Taking the vaccine will be optional for both residents and staff. But he is eager to have it and quipped that he wants to be "first in line."
He said about 15 percent of people who test positive for COVID-19 are in nursing homes, but they make up over 80 percent of the people who have died.
"It's very compelling for residents to get protected," said Chandler.
Chandler added that the nursing home is now using a new testing lab that will have a faster turn-around time.
The state lab had a test turn-around time of seven days for Mountain View's staff of 175 people. The new lab, AccessDX, of Houston can have results back in two or three days.
Since March, Mountain View has had nine staff and four residents test positive for COVID-19. There has been one death, an elderly female resident.
Chandler said Thursday was a "remarkable day" as residents were able to have their first socially distant group meal in the dining room in nearly nine months.
There were two group meal sessions Thursday for half the residents. The other half of residents get to have a group meal today (Friday). The hope is to do this again before Christmas.
Prior to this, residents either had to eat in their rooms or eat socially distanced in cafe areas in each of eight units.
"They were delighted," said Chandler of residents who were able to use the dining room.
