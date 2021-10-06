OSSIPEE — The soonest Mountain View Community, which half closed to visitors Tuesday after two staffers tested positive for COVID-19, could reopen is Oct. 20, the facility said.
Mountain View, Carroll County's 103-bed nursing home, had reopened Oct. 1 after being closed since late August because of positive cases.
But on Tuesday, Mountain View’s Recreation Director Susan Pelletier said two staff members, who she said had been vaccinated, tested positive and that downstairs units Shaw and Green were closed to visitors.
"The soonest we could reopen those units to visitors would be Wednesday, Oct. 20th," said Pelletier. "We realize how frustrating this is for everyone as it is equally frustrating to us."
Mountain View units are named after local mountains: Chocorua, Whittier, Green and Shaw.
Since the two staff cases, residents of Green and Shaw have tested negative with rapid tests. On Wednesday, residents were also given PCR tests that are being sent to a lab at the University of New Hampshire. Green and Shaw residents will be tested again Oct. 11.
The second-floor units, Whittier and Chocorua, may still have visitors.
Pelletier also said unvaccinated staff are being tested twice a week and have all tested negative.
With the two newest positive cases, the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 23 staff cases and four resident cases, including one resident death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.