CONWAY — On June 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m., the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game was notified that a mountain biker had been incapacitated by a seizure on the Hurricane Trail on Black Cap Mountain.
The biker was Mathew Emanuelson, 24, of Silver Lake. He had been biking with his father when he stopped and got off his bike experiencing tunneling vision while descending the Hurricane Trail off the Black Cap Trail. He then collapsed and began having a seizure.
The Emanuelsons were approximately three-quarters-of-a-mile from the trailhead.
Conservation officers along with members of North Conway Fire Department, Lakes Region Search and Rescue and SOLO Wilderness Medicine responded.
When rescuers arrived at his location, they walked Mathew a little way up the trail, and when he didn’t feel up to walking, he was placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead.
He arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 6:16 p.m. and was taken from the scene by Brewster Ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.
Anyone can donate to these organizations through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at .nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax-deductible.
Outdoor enthusiasts also are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, go to hikesafe.com.
