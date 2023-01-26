Clients of the Adult Day Center take part in a new music program put on by Mountain Top Music at the center. Music can be a powerful tool to help with everything from reducing anxiety and improving memory to improving the immune system and fostering creativity. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Thanks to a generous grant of $10,000 from the Goldberg Foundation, The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center is now working with Mountain Top Music Center to expand therapeutic music programs at the center.
Debbie Meader, program manager for the ADC says: “We are very excited to be able to offer diverse, high quality music experiences to our guests. With Mountain Top, music is their expertise, and merging that with our goal to provide enriching and engaging activities is a beautiful match. Our guests will benefit greatly from this partnership.”
Music can be a powerful tool — there is great scientific evidence on the benefits of music. Some of the documented benefits include elevating mood, reducing stress and anxiety, increasing blood flow and lowering blood pressure, reducing the symptoms of depression, stimulating memories, and managing and easing pain.
Listening to music can improve learning, memory and cognition; boost the immune system; and foster creativity.
According to Lynn Coyle, administrator of the ADC, and a board-certified music therapist: “This music program has great potential to slow the progression of degenerative conditions, to assist with healing and provide significant health benefits and to increase overall quality of life. The most wonderful part of any music program is that those who benefit from the effects of music are participating because they enjoy the program.”
The Adult Day Center provides many structured activities including dance, yoga, gardening, physical activities such as a walking group, music therapy, therapeutic art and games. They collaborate with local organizations in order to produce high quality programs that are not only engaging but are scientifically proven to benefit older adults with memory loss.
The Betty C. Ketchum Foundation is a private non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that opened the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center in September of 2019. The facility is the only medically licensed adult day center in Carroll County and provides structured therapeutic activities, art and music, health monitoring, meals, and physical activities. Additional salon services are offered on site, including bathing, nail care and hair styling. The Adult Day Center operates Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Limited transportation is available. Caregiver support groups are offered each Tuesday at 1 pm. For additional information call (603) 356-4980 or go to mwvadultdaycenter.org.
