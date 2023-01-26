MWVADC 4.jpg

Clients of the Adult Day Center take part in a new music program put on by Mountain Top Music at the center. Music can be a powerful tool to help with everything from reducing anxiety and improving memory to improving the immune system and fostering creativity. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Thanks to a generous grant of $10,000 from the Goldberg Foundation, The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center is now working with Mountain Top Music Center to expand therapeutic music programs at the center.

Debbie Meader, program manager for the ADC says: “We are very excited to be able to offer diverse, high quality music experiences to our guests. With Mountain Top, music is their expertise, and merging that with our goal to provide enriching and engaging activities is a beautiful match. Our guests will benefit greatly from this partnership.”

