CONWAY — The non-profit Mount Washington Observatory celebrated its 20th anniversary Seek the Peak hike-a-thon this month as a virtual event, with over 300 hikers participating around the country and raising nearly $110,000 in pledges.
The events’ proceeds benefit the Observatory’s summit operations where observers take hourly weather observations 24/7 continuing an 87-plus year data set used in forecasting, education and science.
Participants were encouraged to hike from anywhere between July 1-20 and to share their hikes on the Seek the Peak Facebook group page.
The idea was to continue to inspire the Seek the Peak community and to ultimately create a video bringing together participants in a virtual format.
Additionally, participants were asked to send along a story and/or prayer flag reflecting their hike of choice and years of participation to be included in a collection of flags from participants spanning the 20-year event with a plan to ultimately fly from the summit tower on Mount Washington in celebration of 20 years of Seek the Peak.
Hikers took the challenge to heart, trekking up peaks beyond Mount Washington. Some chose different massive mountains in the Presidential Range while others stuck closer to home in town forests, woodlands and state parks.
Long time participants the Nowicki family went up and down hills in their neighborhood to equal the elevation of the Ammonoosuc Trail. To keep their Seek the Peak experience authentic they had candy and gifts sent from North Conway’s iconic shops Zeb’s and The Penguin to share after their outing.
Robin Hirsch who has been involved with Seek the Peak since the beginning opted to finish her Sleeping Giant Mountain (Connecticut) Master certificate, totaling 50 miles of trail over several months, to round out her virtual Seek the Peak event.
“It was truly amazing to see the Seek the Peak community come together virtually through the Facebook Group and with emails to share their hikes and experiences and to inspire each other,” said Brand Manager Krissy Fraser. “We are so thankful for our participants and sponsors for continuing to make this event incredibly special and a successful critical fundraising event in support of the Observatory.”
Johanna Vienneau of Freedom aimed to cover a Mount Washington hike distance but to do so close to home.
“Following the advice of staying local and not getting oneself in a situation where a rescue would be long and arduous, I have changed my hiking plans for Seek the Peak 2020,” she posted early in the season.
She decided to hike all three trails on Green Mountain in Effingham in one day.
Adding in the climb to the top of the fire tower at the summit everytime she topped out, she said, would be the same distance as if she had climbed Mount Washington.
Participants who reached a $200 fundraising goal were awarded with an exclusive Cotopaxi backpack provided by presenting sponsors Eastern Mountain Sports.
Leading fundraisers were awarded special prizes. Chris Nichols was the top fundraiser raising over $8,000 with 20-year participant Lee Eckhardt close behind raising a clever $6,288 — that’s the elevation of Mount Washington.
Other 20-year Seek the Peak hikers Brad Griswold, and Pat and Brenda Daly were recognized for their dedication. A special Brad Bradstreet Award recognizing a love and enthusiasm for Seek the Peak and the Observatory was awarded to longtime volunteer coordinators of the event and 2020 participants Hank and Linda Dresch.
You can view the both the 20-year celebration video and the Seek the Peak 2020 virtual hike videos on YouTube.
Donations are still being accepted and the option to earn the exclusive Cotopaxi pack will be available through the end of July. Visit seekthepeak.org to support the event and visit mountwashington.org for the information on additional Observatory programs including a free virtual Science in the Mountains lecture series slated to launch on Tuesday, July 28.
Seek the Peak is made possible with support from presenting sponsors Oboz Footwear, Eastern Mountain Sports with additional support from The Mount Washington Auto Road, Martini Northern, First Light, White Mountain Oil, Mason & Mason Insurance, Delta Dental and WMWV 93.5.
Mount Washington Observatory is a private, nonprofit, member-supported institution with a mission to advance understanding of the natural systems that create the Earth’s weather and climate. Since 1932, the Obs has been monitoring the elements from its weather station on the summit of Mount Washington, using this unique site for scientific research and educational outreach.
For more information, call (800) 706-0432 or go to mountwashington.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.