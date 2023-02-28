exec

Meeting at the top of Mount Washington last September. From left are: Executive Councilors Ted Gatsas, Cinde Warmington, Joe Kenney, Gov. Chris Sununu, Councilors Janet Stevens and David Wheeler. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

CONCORD — Most of the five Executive Councilors favor voting in real time, rather than the newly discovered method one councilor has had for years of quietly handing in his “no” votes at the end of the meetings.

Councilor Cinde Warmington (D-Concord) discovered the practice of Councilor David Wheeler (R-Milford) to remain silent during some votes, but handing the recording secretary a slip of paper with his “no” votes listed on certain items at the end of the meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.