CONWAY — The streak is alive and well.
Although the 37th annual Easy Ed's All-Star Game was much more low key than in previous years, the prestigious Wiffle ball tournament went off as planned at Bob Murphy Stadium, the home of Kelley and Pat Murphy in Kearsarge on Aug. 15. And, this year’s event started with a bang. Grace Murphy, who will be a junior at the Holderness School this fall, led off the game with a home run, her first-ever.
For 35 of the All-Star Game's 37 years, it had been a matchup of Pat’s All-Stars, led by Pat Murphy, who is not only the commissioner of the game but has also played in every contest, versus Jay’s Super Stars, led by his younger brother Jay, who makes the annual trek home from Hingham, Mass., every August to play in the granddaddy of Wiffle ball events.
Pat, 54, is the senior director of Business Development at Heartland Payment Systems. Wife Kelley, 45, teaches Teacher Education at Kennett High.
Together their seven kids (Joey, a social studies teacher in Massachusetts; Kevin, who works for the Portland Pirates in Maine; Mackenzie, a sophomore at Syracuse University; Reilly, a freshman at Merrimack College; Grace, a junior at the Holderness School; Robbie, a ninth-grader at Kennett High; and Charlie, a fourth-grader at John H. Fuller Elementary), they have made Wiffle ball a family affair for more than three decades.
Every August,their Kearsarge Street home becomes Wiffle ball central.
“We had to scale it back quite a bit due to the pandemic,” Pat Murphy said this week. “We kept it on the down-low; nobody was allowed to put anything out on social media beforehand.
"It worked so well," he said, "we were able to fit all of the cars into our driveway. There was no barbecue this year. Typically, we turn it into a full weekend with golf and other activities.
“The fact we’ve been able to keep this going for 37 years is pretty amazing. Jay has played in all but a couple, and I’ve been lucky to stay healthy for all of them," Pat said, adding: “The game is the one day of the year in the Village of Kearsarge where the Airbnb renters complain about the locals making too much noise!”
Wiffle ball, which made it into the Toy Hall of Fame in 2017, is a variation of baseball, which, according to its founders David and Stephen Mullany, started in the summer of 1953 in Fairfield, Conn.
According to their website, their grandfather “was watching our father (who was 12 years old at the time) and a friend play a game in their backyard in Fairfield Conn., using a perforated plastic golf ball and a broomstick handle. They had given up on baseball and softball — not enough players for two teams, not enough space for a field, and too many broken windows.
“After days of trying to throw curves and sliders with the golf ball, Dad told Gramp that his arm felt ‘like jelly.’ Gramp had been a semi-pro pitcher and knew that throwing curveballs was not good for young arms and thought he might be able to help. He picked up some ball-shaped plastic parts from a nearby factory, cut various designs into them and sent Dad out to test them. They both agreed that the ball with eight oblong perforations worked best. That's how the Wiffle perforated plastic ball was invented. To this day, we don't know exactly why it works… it just does!”
The Murphys, who love everything sports (every Murphy child has done three sports in high school and middle school) have Wiffle ball in their bones.
In the summer of 1984, Pat and his good friend Ed Halpin, known as “Easy Ed,” had just graduated from Kennett High School. They were playing a pickup Wiffle ball game when a challenge was issued.
“Sally Swenson came up with the idea,” Murphy said. “She said, ‘You guys think you’re so good. I bet some parents could beat you.
"So it was kids versus parents in the Swensons' yard. Ed referred to it as 'Steve Swenson Memorial Stadium.' We had a few local celebrity parents — Steve Swenson, Dave Sorensen and my dad (Bob Murphy) played. (The late) Ace Parker used to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Ed did a program, which sort of became the official media guide," Pat said.
“We played there for two seasons, but after the ’85 game, the Swensons chose a garden over a wiffle ball field. After that, we moved it to my dad’s house, which is now my house.”
There have been other Wiffle ball events. The Conway Parks and Recreation Department held a one-day tournament in 1998.
In 2013, when Erik Atwell was marketing director at the Seasons Resort in Bartlett, he came up with the idea to use vacant property on the land to create a mini-Fenway Park, complete with the “Green Monster” and the Citgo sign above it, for Wiffle ball fundraisers for local charities (including Project Graduation at Kennett High). It lasted for two years.
But the Murphys' annual tournament is still going strong.
Generally held the third weekend in August, they transform their backyard into an old-fashioned ball park with a giant left-field wall like Fenway Park along with patriot bunting in various spots. It was officially named Bob Murphy Stadium in 1992 when Bob played his final game.
Halpin was also a fixture at games until 2003, making the trek up from Connecticut.
In the past two years, as the Murphy children have grown, the rosters have expanded to the point where three teams play in a round-robin tournament. A game is four innings long until the semifinals and finals, which are five innings.
They kept statistics for about the first 15 years, but the game has evolved into more a social event than an ultra-competitive one.
“I think it’s had staying power because everyone looks forward to it," said Pat Murphy. "For so many of us who enjoyed playing baseball growing up, you’re never too old for Wiffle ball. It’s a good reason to get the family and friends together who might not otherwise get together. The game has endured multiple generations.”
He also credits the game with creating a couple of world-class athletes.
“Carl Swenson got his start here before he became a three-time Olympian,” he said smiling. “And, this is where it all started for Cael Brockmeyer, who made it to Triple-A with the Chicago Cubs. You wonder what their lives might have been if it hadn’t been for Wiffle ball?”
The game has featured a host of alumni of Villanova (where Jay went to school) and Merrimack College (where Pat’s oldest son Joe when to school).
“Everyone marks the date on their calendars,” said Murphy. “We have cousins in Florida who plan their vacations around the game. Jay’s friend, John Donovan, used to travel from California. In 1996, we had a friend, Bill Rodwell, hiking the Appalachian Trail, and he planned his hike around the game. We picked him up in Woodstock, he spent the weekend playing with us and then went back and finished the trail.”
Murphy sees the game continuing for years to come.
“I don’t know what it will take to not play it,” he said. “I know the kids love it and plan to play for many, many more years.”
