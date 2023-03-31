CONWAY — Faced with overuse ever since the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a rediscovery of the area’s plentiful outdoor recreation venues, Conway selectmen and White Mountain National Forest officials said that effective April 1, a one-year moratorium will be placed on outdoor uses like skiing, hiking, mountain biking and kayaking in the region.

“It’s gotten out of hand. We encourage users to spend the year of the moratorium at home, studying proper trail etiquette of the ‘Be Kind’ kind,” said selectmen’s chair David Weatherwise.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.