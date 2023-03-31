CONWAY — Faced with overuse ever since the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a rediscovery of the area’s plentiful outdoor recreation venues, Conway selectmen and White Mountain National Forest officials said that effective April 1, a one-year moratorium will be placed on outdoor uses like skiing, hiking, mountain biking and kayaking in the region.
“It’s gotten out of hand. We encourage users to spend the year of the moratorium at home, studying proper trail etiquette of the ‘Be Kind’ kind,” said selectmen’s chair David Weatherwise.
He said he and fellow selectmen have been talking with state legislators to see if Conway could impose a users tax just for visitors as well. “That might help cut down on the unwanted tourists,” Weatherwise said.
This new moratorium will appear on a town warrant along with a moratorium on hotels and large retail spaces.
“Oh, we’re just getting started,” Weatherwise. “Like Santa’s List, our moratorium list is growing by the day. Our goal is to slow things down, you know, so the rest of valley is as quiet as Conway Village, or as we town fathers call it, “Home of the Selectmen.”
The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber feared the economic impact of such a moratorium or visitor’s tax but quickly adapted and put out a MWV Pledge for would-be users:
• I pledge to actually look at the scenery with my own eyes when visiting instead of phone apps and texting as I walk down the sidewalk, running into other sidewalk strollers.
• I will not curse when others tell me to watch where I’m going.
• When nature calls, I will ask for a call-back number.
• When visiting local eateries, I will always tip at least 20 percent.
• In area shops, I will not tell locals that they talk funny.
• I will wear a mask if the sign on the door requests me to do so without flipping the bird to store staff.
