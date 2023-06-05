05-03-23 Jackson High River wide

The Wildcat River runs high after days of rain, seen just south of Jackson Falls by the Wentworth Inn in Jackson on May 3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The summit of Mount Washington got 1.32 inches of snow in the weekend’s inclement weather, notes Brian Fitzgerald director of eduction for the non-profit Mount Washington Observatory.

“It’s not unusual to get snow at the start of the month of June up there,” said Fitzgerald from his North Conway office Monday.

