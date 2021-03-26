OSSIPEE — Missing since March 12, members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Team recovered the body of Sinead Lyons, 41, of Lowell, Mass., from Ossipee Lake on Friday afternoon.
State Police Troop E Lt. Jim Fogarty made the announcement at 4:30 p.m. “On Friday, March 26, at approximately 2 p.m., the remains of Sinead Lyons were located in Ossipee Lake in the Town of Ossipee. The remains were identified by the Office of the New Hampshire Medical Examiner. Miss Lyons was located by personnel of the New Hampshire Fish and Game during a coordinated search.”
A release from N.H. Fish and Game’s Capt. Mike Eastman said Fish and Game’s dive team “responded with an airboat and dive boat to search the area where Lyons was last seen. A body was located by a side scan sonar, and divers were deployed to recover the body. The body was found in 12.5 feet of water a short distance from Lyons’ last confirmed siting.
“A special thanks to West Ossipee Fire Department for their assistance.”
“At this point, we do not believe that foul place is involved,” Lt. Fogarty said by phone. “We believe it was a tragic accident.”
Fogarty said state police detectives were with members of the Lyons family, adding that “perhaps they will bring her home to Ireland.”
State police and other law enforcement agencies spent Thursday swarming the Constitution Park/Ossipee Lake area hoping to locate Lyons and her German shepherd dog, Flossie.
Fogarty said Thursday as many as 100 people took part in the search that day. “We have not found the dog yet,” Fogarty said on Friday.
Lyons was last seen walking by the shores of Ossipee Lake on March 12. Her car, a white 2005 Volvo V70 station wagon bearing Massachusetts plate 926TN7, was found by Ossipee Police in Constitution Park on March 15.
Police have said they had no reason to suspect foul play and were treating the investigation as a missing-person case. “Our detectives have been going non-stop,” Fogarty said.
“They conducted search warrants to get cellphone data. We had hard evidence that she was (in the Ossipee Lake area).”
On Thursday, Fogarty said K-9 units and several detectives from across the state were on the scene were doing “coordinated land searches.
WMUR (Channel 9) reported that authorities had used an air boat, a drone and a state police helicopter on Thursday.
Lyons was described as a white female, approximately 5’11, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She spoke with an Irish accent.
Police say she was “last seen wearing a white coat, white knit hat and black knee-high boots and walking a German shepherd dog.”
“There’s been a ton of interest and people wanting to help,” said Fogarty. “We’ve even had psychics offer to help. So many people meaning well and wanting to be helpful.”
WMUR’s Facebook page, which broke the news at 3:17 p.m. received 102 comments in 30 minutes, with people offering their deepest sympathies to the Lyons family.
“Our thoughts are with her family. And a huge thank you to everyone who never gave up the search for her,” Sally Olson of Conway wrote.
Sinead's younger sister, Sandra Lyons, has been active on Facebook spreading the word about her sisters' disappearance. She wrote the following in a post early Friday afternoon:
“I light this candle for you dear sis, not because I think you are gone, but to give you strength and courage to fight, to find your way home. Love you, Your little sis Sandra.”
She added: “Please join us in our COVID safe vigil for Sinead and light a candle and pray for her to find her way home with Flossie. Thank you.”
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this story.
