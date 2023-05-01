MILTON — A Wakefield man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon on Route 16.
On Saturday, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop A barracks responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash with suspected serious bodily injury on Route 16 north in Milton.
The driver of the motorcycle, Leigh Nichols, 53, of Wakefield was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to his Facebook page, Nichols was a former Director of Public Works for the town of Wakefield and he had also served as a Jet Engine Tech at the United States Air Force.
"The town of Wakefield is saddened to hear of the recent passing of Leigh Nichols a lifelong member of our community,” said Wakefield Town Administrator Dino Scala in a statement to The Sun. “Leigh was a dedicated citizen to the town of Wakefield and a former Department of Public Works director. Leigh was also among the many proud Veterans that call Wakefield home, having served in the United States Air force for several years. Wakefield residents join in offering Leigh's family and friends our most heartfelt condolences and it is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to a true friend of our town and community.”
A preliminary investigation indicates that excess speed was a factor when the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree. Witnesses reported that no other vehicles were involved or suspected of being involved in this crash. All other aspects of the crash remain under investigation and any additional witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Jon Minnich at (603)223-8490 or Jonathan.D.Minnich@dos.nh.gov.
New Hampshire State Police were assisted at the scene by the Wakefield Police Department and Milton Fire Department.
