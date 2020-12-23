CONWAY — Memorial Hospital is in the process of vaccinating another 150 staff members this week against COVID 19 in a second round of vaccinations for frontline health-care workers.
The hospital also recently resumed weekly meetings online with community leaders to update them on what is happening with the COVID crisis and answer any questions they may have.
With the vaccinations taking place Wednesday and today, Memorial Hospital expects to have a total of 223 people vaccinated.
This week, the hospital received doses of the Moderna vaccine, which was approved last week. The first round of vaccinations was done with Pfizer vaccines. Both vaccines require a two-shot series to be 95 percent effective, with the second shot coming either 21 days (for Pfizer) or 28 days (for Moderna) after the initial injection.
Hospital Communications Director Tim Kershner said the hospital did not know as of Wednesday when the next shipment of vaccines would be coming or whether it would be Pfizer or Moderna. That is not unusual, since the state has over the past two weeks given the hospital that information on Friday afternoons.
“Everything can shift. It’s very fluid and literally can shift from one hour to the next, and that’s understandable with something of this magnitude,” said Memorial President Art Mathisen in a community meeting held last Friday online.
Also unknown at this point is when the vaccine will be available to other at-risk groups as well as the general public.
Mathisen said, “That is yet to be determined. We can guess about that but until we get that concrete, it’s nothing but a guess at this point. Time lines, amounts of doses, all of those things, we really don’t know.”
Kershner said the hospital expects to have vaccinated all staff members under the first phase of vaccinations by the end of January or early February 2021.
The hospital began holding the community meetings in person in March but discontinued them in late spring after first going to a Zoom and call-in format.
More than two dozen people took part in the renewed December Zoom meetings, including staff from the hospital, first responders, health-care providers and public health officials from other agencies in the Mount Washington Valley, town and school officials, and business leaders.
Mathisen started out by thanking everyone involved for their community effort to fight the pandemic.
Of the hospital, Mathisen said, “We’ve done quite well, even with this surge,” noting that Carroll County has generally been the third-lowest county in the state as far as positive COVID cases.
“Compared to some of these other counties, if you put our population up, I think we do pretty well, not to mention the influx of people that are getting tested from our hospital that are not necessarily even from our community or even nearby communities,” he said.
He said Memorial has been very busy providing primarily non-COVID health care, and all services are up and running.
The hospital continues to encourage people not to put off necessary routine health care, and Mathisen said the hospital does not plan to shut down services as it did in the spring.
“We believe that there’s a good chance that we can provide non-COVID and and COVID care simultaneously through this surge,” he said.
“If we have to dial back, we’re going to dial back incrementally — in other words, no more than we think we need to to provide the COVID care if it does come our way in big numbers.”
The hospital has not had large numbers of COVID patients, and many of the patients they have had have been sent to Maine Medical Center to a COVID ward.
As of last Friday, Mathisen noted Memorial and most hospitals in New Hampshire other than a few in the southern part of the state are still under normal operations.
The hospital is currently testing between 100 and 150 people per day for COVID-19.
Memorial's Senior Director of Operations Lawrence Carbonaro said the rate of positive cases is similar to that statewide and hasn’t gone up significantly over the past week. “It looks like the rate is beginning to level off,” he said.
The hospital is also not seeing an increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19.
People who just want to be tested for COVID-19 are now being asked to call in advance and schedule a test, whether they have symptoms of the illness or not.
The testing center is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, including weekends. Call (603) 356-0673 to schedule a test.
Testing will not be scheduled after noon today (Christmas Eve, and the scheduled testing center will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Anyone who has a medical emergency or wants to see a medical provider because of their symptoms should still come to the emergency department or call their provider. The emergency department is open at all times.
On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 571 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 4.6 percent. Twenty-one deaths were also reported, all people over the age of 60 and all living in southern New Hampshire (Hillsborough, Merrimakc, Rockingham and Strafford counties).
The results include 422 people who tested positive by PCR test and 149 who tested positive by antigen test.
There are now 6,409 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Nineteen new cases were reported in Carroll County; there are currently 128 active cases in the county. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 775 cases in the county.
Other new cases are in Rockingham (144), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (84), Merrimack (75), Strafford (68), Belknap (43), Cheshire (22), Grafton (12), Coos (5), and Sullivan (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (43) and Nashua (38).
There are currently 305 people hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 38,512 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 892 (2 percent) of those having been hospitalized.
