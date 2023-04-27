CONWAY — As of Monday, Memorial Hospital will no longer require patients, visitors and staff to mask in all circumstances.
With the announcement Wednesday from MaineHealth — the system of hospitals to which the North Conway hospital belongs — Memorial joins a growing list of hospitals that no longer requires anyone to wear masks to enter the building.
The change follows the sunset date of the federal COVID-19 pandemic emergency, which ended April 10 when President Joe Biden signed a congressional resolution to that effect.
MaineHealth tied its changed policy to “evolving epidemiologic trends, the published scientific evidence and what we have learned from the experience of other hospitals nationally.”
Masks will still be required in some situations, such as when COVID-19 is suspected in a patient.
Memorial spokesman Tim Kershner said Wednesday that masks will still be available for those who want to wear them and hospital personnel will wear masks when patients wear masks.
“Whatever your comfort level is, we will accommodate that,” he said.
MaineHealth Chief Health Improvement Officer Dr. Dora Anne Mills said, “We believe that this change will be very beneficial to communications between our care team members and our patients.”
Kershner said MaineHealth waited to drop the mandate until community transmission at all facilities within the system had dropped sufficiently.
“We wanted to have one policy across all our systems because we transfer so many patients within the system,” he said.
Kershner reiterated that masks will still be required through the end of this weekend.
Carroll County’s other hospital, Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro also dropped its mask requirement this week, making the move official Wednesday.
Monika O'Clair, vice president of strategy and community relations for Huggins, said last Friday, “We announced to our employees today that we will be removing our COVID-19 Mask Policy as of April 26. Masks will no longer be required of employees, patients or visitors of Huggins Hospital but will be recommended for those who are ill or who are immunocompromised.”
Huggins’ new policy extends to its primary care clinics in Tamworth, Wolfeboro and Ossipee.
Also joining the trend as of May 1 are Bridgton Hospital and other members of Central Maine Healthcare, including Central Maine Medical Center and Rumford Hospital.
As with MaineHealth, Central Maine Healthcare cited decreasing rates of COVID-19 community transmission in Maine in recent weeks as informing its decision, and noted, “Central Maine Healthcare will continue to closely monitor community transmission rates for COVID-19 and will adjust its masking requirement accordingly.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, community transmission rates have declined in recent weeks and are currently moderate through much of New Hampshire and Maine.
Its press release noted exceptions to the lifting of the mask mandate: “Those who are experiencing respiratory illness and anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 10 days will still be required to mask while at Central Maine Healthcare facilities.”
In addition, masking will be required for everyone entering patient rooms and during all contact with our patients in intensive care units, infusion suites, and the Cancer Care Center.
John Alexander, MD, MHCM, FACEP, chief medical officer, Central Maine Healthcare, said: “This day has been a long time coming, and is welcome news for many. I would like to thank everyone for their patience with the masking requirement over the past three years as we all navigated the pandemic together and took the necessary measures to keep the community safe. All of us at Central Maine Healthcare look forward to sharing a smile with our patients, visitors and each other.”
