CONWAY — As New Hampshire continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, the staff at Memorial Hospital in North Conway says the hospital is well-prepared for the number of cases they are seeing and have plans in place should the numbers continue to grow.
The hospital currently has no in-patients for COVID-19, and staff said there have been relatively few cases that required admission since March.
Primary care and other routine hospital services remain open, and people are being advised not to put off care if they need to see a doctor.
Will Owen, emergency preparedness coordinator, said numbers of COVID-19 are rising but would not say it was a surge. “We would characterize that as a surge if we at the hospital were reaching capacity and changing our operations to accommodate that. We would say at this point the numbers are going up.”
He emphasized the importance of wearing a face mask, physical distancing of 6 feet or more, avoiding social gatherings, particularly large ones indoors, and avoiding travel as means of lowering those numbers.
The number of COVID-19 cases started to rise in September after a summer low, and northern New Hampshire, which had seen relatively few cases since the pandemic began, began to see an increase in both Carroll and Coos counties.
New Hampshire announced 625 cases on Thursday, a record number. The average of has been over 500 cases per day over the most recent seven-day period, a more than 17 percent increase compared to the previous seven-day period. The state also reported seven additional deaths, all related to long-term care facilities. There are currently 156 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.
There were 34 reported cases in the county in October and 224 in November.
Memorial Hospital alone has done 9,375 tests since March, with 169 resulting in positive cases.
“We are not at capacity,” Owen said, “But we are extremely busy on the emergency side of the hospital and testing patients who want to be tested for COVID-19.”
Over the past five days, the hospital has averaged about 150 people coming to get tested for COVID-19. “That number is significantly up since three or four weeks ago," Owen said. “The vast majority are being tested and going home.”
Some come to be tested because they have symptoms. Other reasons include exposure or potential exposure, and work requirements or travel requirements. Recently, all testing was moved to the back of the building next to the emergency department.
As of next Thursday, anyone who just wants to be tested for COVID-19 and does not want to see a clinician will have to make an appointment by phone regardless of whether they have symptoms. Owen said this will free up clinicians to provide services in the emergency department.
The hospital also will expand its hours to 8 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week.
Signs at the entrance to the hospital campus direct people around the building to the location where they can be tested without leaving their cars.
Memorial Hospital developed its initial emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring, and the hospital has updated those plans throughout the year.
Those initial plans called for up to 111 beds, cots and spaces for patients as the hospital prepared for a worse-case scenario. While man beds have since been placed in storage, they are still available should they be needed.
Owen said it is unlikely the hospital will return to a shutdown like it did in the spring, in part because much more is known about the virus, how to prevent and treat it, and how to provide critical care while keeping staff and patients safe.
“In the spring, it was like a light switch; it was either on or off. Now we’ve gone to a dimmer switch, where we can dial back some services as needed,” he said, adding that when the staff looks at stopping a particular service, they look at the costs to care and the benefits for patients and staff in terms of such things as added safety and freeing up workers for critical services.
“In terms of shutting down routine care, we have learned that’s something we do not want to do again,” he said.
Another part of Memorial’s plan for caring for people with COVID calls for those who require extensive care would be transferred to another MaineHealth facility such as Maine Medical Center in Portland. Owen emphasized that it is critical to remain vigilant, now more than ever.
“We recognize COVID fatigue. We know that the holidays are important to people, and we recognize that, but those are the recommendations right now,” he said. “And we know it’s not easy.”
