CONWAY — The state is getting ready to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, and Memorial Hospital in North Conway is developing plans for distributing the COVID vaccine.
Matt Dunn, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said there are a number of challenges to be faced.
“Our plans need to be very flexible,” Dunn said.
At this point, he does not know how many doses of vaccine the hospital will get.
“We’re still waiting for final details from the state,” he said.
The state has developed a four-phase plan that would get the vaccine first to frontline health-care workers, first responders and the elderly in nursing homes and other congregate settings.
Beth Daly, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease control at the state Department of Health and Human Services, said about 100,000 people are in the first group to be vaccinated.
Of the 570 people who have died from COVID-19 in New Hampshire, 551 have been over the age of 60, and the vast majority of them (463 people or 81.2 percent) were residents of long-term care facilities.
Memorial Hospital would be responsible for providing vaccinations to the residents at Merriman House located on the hospital campus.
Two vaccines are expected to be approved soon by the Federal Drug Administration — one developed by Pfizer and one by Moderna. Both are said to have a 95 percent efficacy rate.
In a press conference last week, Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire will probably be receiving the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine, somewhere betweeen 10,000 and 15,0000 doses, by the third week in December, with the first batch of the Moderna vaccine (15,000 to 25,000 doses) likely to arrive early in the fourth week.
“That covers a lot of high-risk individuals,” Sununu said.
Those being immunized would receive two doses of the vaccine given between 21 and 28 days apart.
It is expected to take months for vaccinations to be available to everyone who wants one, and officials are urging people to continue to take precautions until then.
“It goes without saying to wash your hands, do all those basic things, maintain the social distancing, wear your mask,” Sununu said. “We still have a few months to go before the vaccine is fully implemented throughout the state, before everyone who wants a vaccine can get a vaccine.”
Dunn hopes that by spring or early summer, 60-70 percent of the population will have been vaccinated.
“They think that will give us a good start toward shutting (COVID) down,” Dunn said.
Those who have been vaccinated will still need to wear masks, he said, as it takes a while for the vaccine to protect people fully.
Sununu said the state would likely be receiving vaccine shipments on a weekly basis, but numbers would be variable.
One of the challenges in distributing the vaccine are requirements for very cold storage for both vaccines: at least -75 degrees Celsius for the Pfizer vaccine and at least -20 degrees Celsius for the Moderna vaccine.
While Memorial Hospital does not have cold storage facilities that would accommodate the Pfizer vaccine, Dunn said the hospital would still be able to use those vaccines, in part because they would be delivered in small batches and the Pfizer vaccine, for instance, has five days of shelf life outside cold storage.
“They will have to be used in a very short time frame,” Dunn said.
Another logistical consideration is spreading out the vaccinations within a group so that not everyone is vaccinated at the same time in case individuals have a post-vaccine reaction.
You can’t get COVID-19 from the vaccine, which does not contain coronavirus particles, but a post-vaccine reaction could mimic symptoms of the flu or COVID-19 as the immune system responds to the vaccine.
“It can make us feel unwell as we develop antibodies,” Dunn said, adding that if health-care workers are exhibiting such symptoms, they would not be able to work until an infection had been ruled out. As a result, not all the staff in a particular department should be vaccinated at once, he said.
Once the first set of high-risk population has been immunized, vaccinations will be distributed to others in phases based on risk. All older adults, teachers, essential workers, people in homeless shelters and prisons, and those with underlying conditions would be vaccinated in Phase 2. Young adults, children and other workers would be vaccinated in Phase 3; and the remainder of the population in Phase 4.
As the vaccine becomes more widely available, the hospital will likely set up the clinic in a dedicated space and reach out to the community about how to get vaccinated, Dunn said.
“It probably won’t be a drive-thru, but we haven’t ruled anything out,” he said.
As far as community reaction to getting vaccinated, Dunn said, “I think there’s a lot more interest in people getting the vaccine than was originally thought.”
Dunn said the more than 500 employees at Memorial provide a cross-section of the general population with a range of beliefs.
“Most discussions really have to do with the newness and safety of it. There’s little discussion about efficacy,” which is very high, he said, adding that more information will become available as the vaccines are approved by the FDA.
Sununu said the state is not mandating that people get the vaccine but said he expects people will want to get it.
“I think everyone knows that the vaccine is our best chance to get through this as individuals and also as a community, and my sense is you’re going to see a lot of folks lining up,” he said.
