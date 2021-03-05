CONWAY — Memorial Hospital announced it is opening up more appointments for Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations and says that people can now schedule those appointments directly on the hospital’s website.
The site will be open for people to sign up at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Memorial officials announced Friday that the hospital has acquired an extra 2,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses from the state to help speed the completion of Phase 1B.
All vaccines administered through this program will be the two-shot variety from either Pfizer or Moderna.
The appointments begin Monday, March 9, and will run for the next two weeks, ending Friday, March 19.
Appointments are being scheduled from Monday through Friday.
New Hampshire residents age 65 and older can schedule a vaccine appointment at memorialhospitalnh.org/memorialcovidvaccine.
A second appointment will be scheduled at the time of the first appointment.
The Web page is powered by a SignUpGenious, a scheduling website. Scheduling is simple and straightforward; the site provides a home page where people can choose a 15-minute slot between 8:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. for their appointment. Then, scrolling to the bottom and clicking on “Submit and Sign Up” takes one to a page to add name and address and answer a short series of questions about whether they qualify in Phase 1B and whether they will be getting a first or second dose of the vaccine.
The signups for either first or second dose will be available to those in Phase 1B who have already scheduled an appointment through vaccines.nh.gov or through the 211 Call Center.
Those who indicated in the VAMS system that they would bring another eligible person with them to get a shot (known as a plus-one) should schedule individual appointments for each person on the Memorial Hospital scheduling system.
In addition to people age 65 and older, Phase 1B also includes residents and staff at congregate settings; staff at correctional facilities; and people with two or more pre-existing conditions who have been put on the Phase 1B list by their health-care provider.
However, only those age 65 and older may use the new Memorial system to schedule appointments through the SignUpGenius website.
Will Owen, RN, emergency preparedness coordinator for Memorial, said the hospital is reaching out through other means to those who have been scheduled because of their medical conditions.
Staff also are continuing to do outreach to people who qualify in 1B who have appointments in April and beyond, as well as those who may not yet have signed up for the vaccine.
Gov. Chris Sununu has said it is the state’s goal to get everyone in Phase 1B who wants the shot to be vaccinated by the end of March. He said at his Thursday press conference the state is on track to meet that goal.
Owen stressed that the SignUp Genius site is only for the next two weeks.
He added that he expects the state to use its own vaccines.nh.gov website and the 211 call center to schedule appointments for Phase 2A and Phase 2B.
Phase 2A includes teachers in K-12 schools and child-care workers., and general sign-ups in that category are scheduled to begin March 17, with the first vaccinations to begin March 22. About 50,000 people are in Phase 2A.
Phase 2B includes anyone age 50 and older. Sign-ups are set to begin March 22, with the first vaccinations to be scheduled for March 25.
Sununu said Thursday that the new state-run vaccination scheduling system would be used for Phase 2 scheduling, replacing the CDC's VAMS system, which had problems handling the volume of scheduling starting in Phase 1A.
There are now three different types of vaccines available — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (a one-dose vaccination). Health officials say all are safe and effective.
The state reported that as of Thursday, 340,000 vaccinations had been administered in New Hampshire, including 235,000 first doses and 105,000 second doses. The rate of vaccinations per week continues to increase, with 50,000 doses given in the past week.
About 17 percent of the residents of New Hampshire have received a first dose and 8 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.