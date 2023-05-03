art

Art Mathisen has served as president of Memorial Hospital since June of 2019. The hospital on Friday announced his resignation effective July 7. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Several days after Memorial Hospital President Art Mathisen announced his plans to resign in early July to the North Conway hospital’s board of directors, Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston, Ore., released a statement saying Mathisen had accepted the position as its next president and chief executive officer.

Board of Trustees Chair Sue Daggett said: “We started our search last December and interviewed an excellent field of candidates with impressive backgrounds. Art demonstrated the ability, energy and vision we need to keep Good Shepherd on its path to providing outstanding care to our communities.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.