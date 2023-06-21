jill

Jill Berry Bowen served as CEO of Northwestern Medical Center in Vermont for more than a decade. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Jill Berry Bowen, a seasoned health-care executive and nurse with New England roots, has been named as interim president of Memorial Hospital. She will start Monday, June 26.

Bowen replaces Art Mathisen, who resigned in April to become the president of a hospital in Oregon.

