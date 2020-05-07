CONWAY — Michael Fougere is running for one of two three-year seats on the town planning board. Also running are incumbents Ray Shakir and Steven Steiner, along with Ailie Byers and Earl Sires IV. Voting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 12, at the Center Conway Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The following is Fougere’s profile:
Hello to all the folks in the town I call home. My name is Michael Fougere. I have had a home in East Conway for close to 25 years. When I was hurt at work 13 years ago, the town was there for me, and nine years ago, I decided to give back, running for budget committee and now serving my third term.
The planning board has also been in my past, as I served as vice chair for two years.
These two posts need people on them who look at the whole problem before they make up their minds. These decisions need to have the effects on the people in town be part of them. Take what is happening right now. We have been a place that people would have come to. Now things are going to change.
Planning for how we pay for everything is critical — from our schools to town employees — these people have to be paid. Roads, parks, everything costs now. How long will it take to go back to the way it was? NEVER will.
We may need to plan for what to do with empty boxes. I would like to be part of moving forward. This will be a time when people and profit will be hard to come by.
Thank you for giving me a chance to serve again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.