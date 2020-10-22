Four candidates are running for two seats in state House Carroll County District 3, which covers Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth. They are incumbents Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth), Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and Nicole Nordlund (R-Madison). Below are their candidate essays. The race will be decided Nov. 3. — Lloyd Jones
Jerry Knirk (D)
I was first elected in 2016 and am finishing my second term. As a retired physician, much of my focus has been on health-care issues and policy. Many of you know my stands on a number of issues from reading my regular columns in The Conway Daily Sun. What you read is what you get.
In addition to serving on the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, I have been appointed to several commissions studying public health and health care issues. Currently, I serve as the chair of the N.H. Therapeutic Cannabis Medical Oversight Board, the vice-chair of the State Health Improvement Plan Advisory Council and on the Medical Advisory Group of The COVID Alliance Senior Support Team, working to assist long-term care facilities during COVID-19. I have been a member of Carroll County Broadband Committee since its inception.
Government works optimally when we bring together differing opinions to develop solutions. I describe my leadership style as “working together with others to solve problems,” a consensus-building approach that respects the opinions of everyone, leading to better and more durable solutions than decisions developed by one side and imposed upon the other. It is better to listen to and understand the concerns of each stakeholder in order to develop a consensus rather than just one side “winning.”
My decision making is data-driven and fact-based, relying on primary sources when possible while considering the impact upon people. Ideological, pledge based decision-making places you in a box, preventing working together to find solutions.
COVID-19 has demonstrated significant deficits in our health-care system, especially the folly of linking health insurance to employment. Losing insurance due to job loss during a pandemic makes no sense. Our lack of an accessible comprehensive coordinated health care system has made it more difficult to control the pandemic. Leaving some people without access to health care jeopardizes the health of all of us. We need a health-care system that works for everyone.
I am running to continue my work on expanding affordable accessible health care for everyone in the state, advocating for improving public health, protecting our critical access hospitals, expanding universal access to broadband, fighting for equitable school funding, fighting for free and fair elections and protecting our environment, including supporting clean renewable energy as part of a 21st-century energy policy.
I have worked hard on many bills, both mine and those of others, including Medicaid expansion reauthorization, expansion of healthcare access, water-quality protection, electoral reform and expansion of universal broadband and telemedicine, including writing some of the language passed this year to assist broadband expansion.
My experience has taught me how to bring together various stakeholders to work out concerns before even filing a bill. In 2020, I was the prime sponsor of seven bills, including ones dealing with saving money on vaccines, coordinating New Hampshire health policy, regulating CBD, and enabling the sale of wild foraged mushrooms
I hope to continue to serve on Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs committee. I bring important experience, expertise and skills to our committee, which has a significant role in New Hampshire, impacting a large portion of the state budget and dealing with many important issues in the health and well-being of all our citizens.
Mark McConkey (R)
My father and mother proudly served our country in World War II, Mac in the Navy Air Corps and Ruth in the Cadet Nurse Corps. They instilled in me a sense of duty to country and community by giving back in volunteer work, helping friends, neighbors and doing what I can to make a difference. I chose a life of dedication to my community.
Carroll County is an aging community. We need to create a climate that retains and attracts jobs. I have always advocated for increased community college and vocational school funding. Ninety percent of our community college and vocational graduates remain and raise their families in N.H. Increasing broadband connectivity is equally important to our families educating their children away from school as it is for mom and dad who are now working from home.
Neither Jerry nor Susan has held a committee leadership position in Concord. As chairman, I have established relationships with the state commissioners and their administrative staff through my years of capitol budget negotiations. That translates to their willingness to pick up the phone when I call with my voters’ concerns. Unlike my opponents, I have authored, presented, and passed both a $21 million capital budget and the $180 million 10-year transportation plan on the floor of the statehouse. I offer real leadership plus real results.
I would like to return to Public Works and Highways once again. I have served as chairman of the Public Works and Highways, the Capital Budget Overview Committee and served on the Long-Range Planning and the Supreme Court Oversight Committee. Having experienced a leadership role on PW and Highways in my opinion benefits my district towns and the North Country better than having both of your representatives (Jerry and Susan) on one committee, Health and Human Services.
My goals for the next two years are: Increase broadband accessibility, invest in education, improve our roads and bridges, bring jobs to N.H. and increase state aid to our communities.
Nicole Nordlund (R)
My name is Nicole Nordlund, and I’m running for District 3. I have lived in Madison for over 18 years and the valley nearly 20. We did not move to N.H. to change it. For me, seeking liberty (the live free or die state) brought us here. The search for community, similar to what it was, during my childhood, led us to the Mount Washington Valley and what a special place to call home. We moved from Connecticut, where we bore witness to the devastating effects of income tax .... no, property taxes did not go down. In fact, Connecticut went on to be the second-highest taxed state in the country.
I am married. My husband is a local teacher, union rep and carpenter. We have two children. I have worked in the hospitality industry for over 35 years, through high school, college and beyond. I am a server in North Conway. We own two small businesses and are currently working on a third.
I currently serve on the Madison Advisory Budget Committee. I have served on two other town committees. I spent several years as a foster parent. I come from a family involved in both police and fire response. My cousin was one of the rescue heroes lost at 911. Recently, I learned that, like me, 55 percent of the valley works in hospitality. Additionally, I have been a landlord for 20 years. I am a proud supporter of N.H. agriculture and feel passionate about supporting the connection between good health, the health of the planet and local food.
I am running because I believe that the N.H. advantage of no income tax, sales tax, or capital gains tax needs support. Now, more than ever, residents deserve to hold on to their incomes. Citizens deserve the confidence to move forward in pursuing their business ideas and fulfilling their dreams. I believe voting for these new taxes would be the opposite of a cure for financial recovery from the lockdown. Like so many, our business was deeply affected by the lockdown, with no recourse to recoup our losses. There are 280 N.H. businesses that have now been permanently lost. Knowing firsthand what it takes to build a business, I find this an unacknowledged atrocity.
A strong economy is the backbone to well-funded schools, non-profits and social programs. I believe in parental rights and am a supporter of the long-standing tradition of local control of our schools. I certainly don’t want someone sitting in Concord, thinking about Manchester and making decisions for our valley schools. I believe in school choice as every child has different educational needs. I feel passionate about representing, not regulating. Recovering our economy, which includes no new taxes, is of utmost importance at this time.
We were all enjoying a thriving economy, prior to lockdown, the likes of which, I haven’t seen since the late 80s. I hope we can work to bring it back. I am a fiscal conservative. I will defend our Second Amendment rights as well as all of our Constitutional rights as citizens.
I will work to protect liberty and our N.H. way of life. Please feel free to reach out anytime and I humbly ask you to cast your vote for me on Nov. 3. You can find me: In the book, Facebook, and info@nicolenordlundfornh.com
Susan Ticehurst (D)
When I first ran for state representative in 2012, I could only promise that as an ordinary person I’d work for fair, responsible and open government. I kept that promise.
To me, fair means treating all people impartially, while recognizing that people in different circumstances may require different solutions. Responsible means considering the consequences for legislative actions, including impacts on state, local and personal well-being. Open means defending the public’s right to know what the government is doing on their behalf.
Now, as an experienced representative I have the skills to critically evaluate the hundreds of bills presented each year. I listen objectively and empathetically, not only to expert lobbyists but also to individuals whose lives are directly impacted by the proposed legislation. I speak up, regardless of whether it goes against the prevailing side of the debate or party. I know that one can be direct without being mean.
Three approaches allow us to meet our critical needs successfully.
1. Recognize that each policy area is connected to others. For example, Action or inaction on climate, health or equity has consequences in each of the other areas.
2. Weigh benefits and costs. For example: What is personal liberty for one may mean the oppression of another.
3. Look for underlying values that both parties share in common.
Among the policy areas we share a special concern about are:
Jobs and the Economy: Assuring that businesses, our workforce and those they serve all thrive. This requires affordable housing, energy, transportation and internet as well as practicing good stewardship of natural resources.
Education: Fair funding for achieving excellence through innovation and a range of options.
Health: Access to appropriate, affordable health care including mental health care, suicide prevention, and substance use prevention, treatment and recovery;
Safety and Justice: Creating a comprehensive justice system, from crime prevention through rehabilitation.
I hope to continue my work on the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee. People ask us to prevent and alleviate suffering, often sharing first-hand accounts on matters such as: high suicide rates among first responders; safety in long-term care facilities; vaccine availability; investigation of cancer clusters; telemedicine; investigations of sudden undetermined infant deaths; focus is on assuring that the new 10-year mental health plan is implemented.
Like other plans, such as the 10-year transportation plan, it is the result of collaboration by professionals in the field, members of the public and legislators, all led by the commissioner of that department of state government.
Most legislators have a special focus but rely on the work and recommendations of all 20 policy committees. No one person’s work is more important than another’s and each vote is counted equally.
In Carroll County, I plan to support community services, including our five-star nursing home, dispatch center, sheriff’s department, victim services, deeds registry, public works, as well as farm and forest resources. Clearly defined procedures and roles will go a long way toward better results for the people we serve.
I know I am not alone in observing how inadequately our current national and local campaign system is serving us. I am happy to arrange a safe and comfortable way to discuss the campaign, public health or any other matter. Please do not hesitate to reach out to any of the candidates with questions or concerns.
