FREEDOM — After a two-year hiatus from state government, Republican Mark McConkey said he's thrilled to have been re-elected to the N.H. House of Representatives. He was also gratified to come in first place in Tuesday's election in three of the four towns in his district.
The other top vote-getter in Carroll County District 3 was incumbent state Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), though only 11 votes separated him from his fellow incumbent Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth). Nicole Nordlund (R-Madison) rounded out the four-person field vying for the two seats in a district that includes Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth.
McConkey, 66, topped that field with 2,430, followed by Knirk with 2,244, Ticehurst with 2,233 and Nordland with 1,967. McConkey also came in first in Freedom, Madison and Tamworth but came in third in Albany, where he received 195 votes to Ticehurst's 212 and Knirk's 211.
"I'm just tickled to death to be going back," McConkey said by phone Wednesday, about returning to Concord.
McConkey will be starting his eighth term in January. He has 14 years of past legislative experience under his belt. His first term was in 2002.
McConkey said the tallies show he appealed to Democrats as well as Republicans. He added he feels this has been his best performance in District 3. MConkey served several terms in Ossipee before moving to Freedom 10-12 years ago.
Asked how he spent his two years outside of state politics, McConkey said he stayed involved with Freedom; was appointed to the Lakes Region Planning Commission; and chaired a state commission in Concord on docks and waterfront structures for two years. He also spent time with his wife, Carol.
McConkey is part of the new 10-five Republican majority on the Carroll County delegation. In 2018, the delegation went to a eight-seven Democratic control. McConkey chaired the delegation before the Democrats took over.
He said the Republicans have held the three members Carroll County board of Commissioners.
"I think it's going to be wonderful to work with Terry," said McConkey of County Commissioner Terry McCarthy (R-Conway). "And getting the county affairs finally turned around and transparent for everyone. So I'm really excited."
McConkey said some of his political signs were designed to tout his crossover appeal. One of his campaign slogans was "Even a Donkey can vote for McConkey." McConkey said his son and another man named Jonathan Brown came up with it two years ago when he lost. He said Democrats at the time thought it was a slight against them, which it wasn't, and some Republicans thought it was negative against him. McConkey said the message was received well this year.
"Once we had a chance to explain it everyone had a good laugh," said McConkey.
In terms of the other state races, McConkey said he was pleased to see the Republicans have taken the House, and appear to have taken the Senate and that Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) defeated Mike Cryans (D-Hanover). He said it appears voters were apprehensive about Democrats' call for an income tax.
McConkey is a former chairman of the House Public Works committee.
"I feel confident they will take me back and I will have a senior role in public works," said McConkey, which he said will be "nothing but good" for the area.
Meanwhile, Knirk, 68, who is a retired surgeon, hopes to remain on the Health and Human Services and Elderly Affairs committee.
He said the results reminded him of the 2016 election, which were similar. Knirk said McConkey ran a "very good campaign."
"He defeated us quite handily," said Knirk of McConkey. "I'd rather Susan had won, but the voters have spoken."
Asked why he thought the Legislature flipped red, Knirk said it's unclear especially because New Hampshire kept its Democratic federal delegation, which are all Democrats.
Knirk hasn't had much time to mull the results because he said he spent the day "pulling signs" off local roads.
Asked what he thinks of the new Republican majority delegation, Knrk summed up his feelings with an anecdote. He said a woman he knows said she was surprised he would feel comfortable approaching McConkey at the polls in Tamworth, given how they a running disagreement in the Sun's letters to the editor on why a debate between the District 3 Democrats and Republicans failed to materialize.
"At that point, who knew who was going to win?" said Knirk. "It doesn't matter. You have to lay the groundwork for reconciliation and working together because that's the job."
