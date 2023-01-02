homeless

A vigil was held for the homeless Dec. 21 at the State House in Concord to remember 93 homeless people who died in 2022. Two more deaths would be added. (TONY SCHINELLA/PATCH.COM PHOTO)

CONCORD — On Dec. 21, advocates gathered outside the State House in Concord to remember 93 homeless people who died in 2022 in New Hampshire, not knowing two more deaths would be added to the list during Christmas week in Manchester.

A woman was found dead in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter in Manchester Christmas morning and on Thursday a man was found dead in an encampment in Manchester. Foul play is not suspected in either death, but they have shined an urgent light on the homeless crisis.

