CONWAY — Outgoing Memorial Hospital President Art Mathisen said in a recent interview that a change in priorities led him to accept a new position on the other side of the country, where he will be closer to family and friends.
“Through the pandemic, I think something changed in how I looked at life and how I looked at my career,” he said. “There was a time when I thought I wanted to lead a midsize health system someday. I’m not sure I want that anymore.”
Mathisen submitted his resignation, effective July 7, and is moving to Hermiston, Ore., to be president and CEO of the Good Shepherd Health Care System, which has a hospital similar in size to Memorial.
In a videotaped interview at the Sun on May 4, Mathisen spoke about the past four years, how Memorial is doing today and his reasons for leaving.
“What I’m looking at is more the quality time that I have with my family while I’m still on this earth,” Mathisen said. “Life is very precious.”
Mathisen, 52, retired in 2005 from a 20-year career in the Army Medical Service Corps, where he trained in hospital administration. He was stationed at a dozen military installations over that time and since then, worked at Bon Secours Health System in Virginia and Copley Hospital in Vermont before coming to Memorial in June 2019.
“My family followed me to each installation; we moved 12 times in 20 years,” he said, adding his career took priority. Over the past few years in New England, he and his wife of 30 years, Jennie, have had the chance to spend time with their oldest son, Blair, 27, in Portland, Maine. Now, Art said, they see an opportunity “to give a lot of time to our two other kids (Emma, 25, and Sam, 23) as they’re learning to be adults and work in this world.”
Emma and Sam are both in the Army and stationed on the West Coast, Sam at Fort Irwin in California and Emma at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Wash. Art Mathisen’s father also spends half the year in Utah (and half in Maine), and he has friends in the Pacific Northwest from his Army days that he is looking forward to seeing more often.
In addition to a 25-bed hospital, Good Shepherd includes a medical office building, home health care and hospice, and is building an urgent care center.
“They’ve got a couple other things that are really cool, that are things that we’ve thought about doing here,” Mathisen said, like vans to bring patients to the hospital who can’t get there on their own.
He said leaving North Conway will be bittersweet. Over the past four years, he has seen Memorial move into a stronger relationship with MaineHealth, worked to expand departments, including primary care and orthopedics, and dug into such problems as the hospital’s telephone system, which caused complaints from patients who had trouble booking appointments.
“Appointments were available. But people who were calling couldn’t talk to someone,” he recalled.
Fixing the phone system was critical to improving access, a priority for Mathisen. And key to addressing such problems, he said, is “having the courage as an organization to say, alright, we’re not very good at this. How are we going to get better?”
When Mathisen talks about his accomplishments, he always speaks in terms of the team — everyone at Memorial — working together to solve problems and improve services.
“I’m a people person — the Army trained me that way. We are a people organization, taking care of people each and every day,” he said. “I think Memorial really showed what it can do, particularly over the last three years going through the pandemic, and I’m really proud of the team and what they accomplished.
When his team took on the telephone problem, he said they found “a lot of calls were just dropping off … There were too many calls coming in for the human beings we had answering the calls.”
“So we hired more people,” he said, which improved the call answer rate from 60 to 95 percent. “It was a huge change for our hospital, and most importantly for our patients to get the care they needed.”
Another change has been hiring more primary care providers, which continues today. “As a result, we’ve come become very busy there,” he said.
Mathisen said he has never known a more challenging time than now for hiring staff but he believes the situation is improving.
In addition to recruiting, he said the hospital is working with White Mountains Community College to train some employees, like medical assistants and surgery technicians. Once trained, many stay and work at the hospital.
Memorial is growing some departments, including primary care and orthopedics, and Mathisen said he does not foresee the hospital dropping any services.
He said Memorial has worked with MaineHealth to have a greater cardiology presence, which staff has identified as an important specialty for the area’s aging population.
“We’re going to have a cardiologist here, in the near future, eight times a month,” Mathisen said, so patients won’t have to travel.
One project he would have liked to see through to completion is the new orthopedics department, which he started work on shortly after his arrival with the renovation of a building adjacent to the hospital. He said hiring new orthopedic providers was delayed by the pandemic but two new orthopedic surgeons are expected this summer.
“We’re building that program; it’s just taking longer than I thought,” he said.
Mathisen is most proud of the job the hospital staff did running a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic for months in North Conway Village and the positive effect that had on the community.
“I think that, above all the other successes, really stood out for us. And I think we’ll all remember that forever,” he said.
He said when he first interviewed at Memorial, he thought of the hospital as a great organization and “a Lamborghini that needs somebody to help drive.”
He said time has proven that’s exactly what Memorial Hospital is, “and I just got the opportunity to drive that Lamborghini.”
Asked if he sees himself ever returning to New England, he said, “I think at some point down the road, we’d like to have a camp on a lake in Maine in come here in the warm months and be someplace warm during the winter.”
For now, however, he is thinking about the job ahead of him.
“Wherever I go, I’m all in. I came here not thinking and not planning to be leaving at this point in time. But things change,” he said. “I’m in the same mindset going to Good Shepherd.”
The complete video of the interview with Mathisen can be found on The Conway Daily Sun website at tinyurl.com/3s88hpf5.
