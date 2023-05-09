CONWAY — Outgoing Memorial Hospital President Art Mathisen said in a recent interview that a change in priorities led him to accept a new position on the other side of the country, where he will be closer to family and friends.

“Through the pandemic, I think something changed in how I looked at life and how I looked at my career,” he said. “There was a time when I thought I wanted to lead a midsize health system someday. I’m not sure I want that anymore.”

