CONWAY — A Massachusetts woman has been charged with assaulting a front-desk worker at a North Conway hotel.
According to Conway Police Department logs of Aug. 14-17, Saly Liriano, 37, of Dorchester, Mass., was involved in an incident that was reported about 6:50 p.m. last Saturday night.
“When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee on scene who stated that she had asked a group of people to leave the pool area,” said Lt. Chris Mattei.
When the clerk made the request, Mattei said that one of the women, later identified as Liriano, “slapped her across the face and then tried to pull off her face mask. There were other people in the pool area who witnessed the assault.”
The hotel employee declined medical attention.
Liriano was bailed out on personal recognizance with a court date of Sept. 22 at 8 a.m. She was ordered to stay away from the hotel clerk and from setting foot on hotel property.
The alleged assault was among similar examples of alleged misbehavior listed in the police logs from last weekend. There were loud guests at a short-term rental on Duprey Road; a man having to be escorted out of Eastern Slope Inn by police; loud renters at condos at Locust Lane; a loud gathering on Old Bartlett Road; “unruly guests” at Quality Inn; juveniles throwing rocks at the road from the Artist Falls Road train trestle; and loud renters at a short-term rental on Bow Lane, all in North Conway.
Town officials and business leaders have been constantly complaining about unruly visitors.
On Aug. 10, WMUR reported that the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce had launched a “mind your manners campaign” to remind people to wear a mask and social distance but also to be polite.
“The entitlement comes across when people feel that they can be disrespectful and downright mean to a front-line staffer who you know is probably working overtime,” Chamber Executive Director Janice Crawford told WMUR.
In July, Town Manager Tom Holmes said he had been getting complaints about crowds and public drunkenness.
“We are even going to put up a small sign at the Washington Street fountain asking people not to swim there,” said Holmes who told the Sun in an email on Aug. 12. “It was not a joke. We have had a couple of incidents of people, children and adults, wading in the fountain. The town is concerned because there is electricity there in the form of a pump and lights and even though it is safely installed according to code, we are concerned about liability in the case of a malfunction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.