CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that the state will host a by-appointment-only mass COVID-19 vaccination site on Saturday, March 6, through Monday, March 8, at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
According to a spokesman for the governor, the vaccine being given out will be the recently approved one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It is the third vaccine being distributed, along with Moderna and Pfizer.
Sununu stressed that the site will not be open to walk-ins. He said in a press release that the state “will proactively reach out to individuals with later first-dose appointments in April and offer them the opportunity to move up their appointment to this weekend.”
“As we’ve repeatedly said, as more doses come in, we will work hard to get them into the arms of Granite Staters as fast as possible,” Sununu said.
“This weekend we are looking to set records, and I would like to thank our team of state and local officials dedicating the time and effort to ensure this operation is successful.”
The state hopes to vaccinate over 10,000 individuals this weekend at the speedway.
The site will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, and only individuals who have confirmed an appointment change with the state of New Hampshire will be able to receive the vaccine.
“If you have not heard from the state about moving up your appointment, please do not show up to the speedway,” Sununu begged.
In a separate press release, David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, said, “Hosting this vaccine super site falls right in line with our drive to help our community, and we’re proud that we’re able to use our awesome speedway property to achieve that.”
According to the speedway, “Those who have an appointment are encouraged to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment time for check-in and screening. After receiving the vaccine, each patient will proceed to an observation area where medical staff will closely monitor for any potential reaction. The entire process will take place without people leaving their cars.
“Hundreds of volunteers from hospitals, first responder agencies, police, fire, EMS, regional public health networks and community emergency response teams throughout New Hampshire will spend their personal time this weekend to help vaccinate community members.”
New Hampshire Motor Speedway becomes the fifth facility operated by parent company Speedway Motorsports to serve as a mass vaccination site. To date, more than 91,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to eligible recipients at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.
Meanwhile, the Central Maine Healthcare, the State of Maine, the City of Auburn and the City of Lewiston are launching a regional high-volume COVID-19 vaccination site at the Auburn Mall on March 17.
“We are thrilled that this critical resource will get more vaccine into the arms of Maine people quickly and efficiently,” said Jeffrey L. Brickman, FACHE, president and CEO of Central Maine Healthcare.
The high-volume vaccination site is the first to open in Androscoggin County. Vaccination will be available to Maine residents in accordance with the State of Maine’s age-based eligibility approach.
