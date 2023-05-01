Lindon Cepeda

Ossipee Police say they clocked Lindon Cepeda of Everett, Mass., driving 108 mph on Route 16. (COURTESY PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — A 21-year-old Everett, Mass., man was arrested Sunday morning after police said they clocked him going 108 mph on Route 16. On Monday, a Carroll County Superior Court judge ordered him held on $10,000 cash bail.

Lindon Cepeda was charged with Class B felony reckless conduct with a deadly conduct with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated, violation open container and violation reckless driving. 

