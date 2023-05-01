OSSIPEE — A 21-year-old Everett, Mass., man was arrested Sunday morning after police said they clocked him going 108 mph on Route 16. On Monday, a Carroll County Superior Court judge ordered him held on $10,000 cash bail.
Lindon Cepeda was charged with Class B felony reckless conduct with a deadly conduct with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated, violation open container and violation reckless driving.
On Sunday between 7:30-8 a.m. Ossipee Police Cpl. Will French was on patrol running radar on Route 16 near the Route 25 bypass when he saw a black Chrysler traveling north at a high rate of speed. The radar reading was 108 mph. The speed limit on Route 16 in that area is 55 mph., said Ossipee Police Sgt. Sean Mask in a press release.
A pursuit ensued for about 4 miles, and Cepeda eventually stopped in the area of the CrossRoads Church in Ossipee, where he was taken into custody.
French was assisted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, New Hampshire State Police and the Madison Police Department.
On Monday, Cepeda was in front of Superior Court Judge Mark Attorri by video conference. Clerk Abigail Albee said arraignment was waived.
Assistant Carroll County Attorney Jeffrey Garrett Tynes said Cepeda should be held without bail because he could be a flight risk as he lives hours away.
"Mr. Cepeda was going roughly double the legal limits in that road," said Tynes, adding an open bottle of hard liquor was in his car as well as a substance thought to be marijuana. He said the roads were wet from rain. "Even on the best, clearest days going 108 miles an hour on Route 16 would be just a ludicrous speed."
Tynes said Cepeda resisted arrest and then failed six out of six field sobriety tests and refused to do a blood test for alcohol.
Cepeda is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon because his passenger, identified in the criminal complaint as Michael Bonilla, 20, was allegedly placed in danger of serious injury.
"So, there's the dangerous public, there's been a dangerous passenger. And there's of course engagements of law enforcement officers that had to stop Mr. Cepeda," said Tynes.
Public Defender Robin Davis, who was also appearing by video, said that police didn't offer any evidence that Cepeda interfered with traffic or went off the road. She also said that the resisting arrest charge only say he was "argumentative."
Cepeda was heading to a cabin that his family rented in the area, she said adding that as of Monday morning Cepeda was sober and thinking clearly.
"I do not think as he (Cepeda) sits here today, that the state can meet the burden of very convincing evidence that he's a danger," said Davis.
Davis said if released, Cepeda, who works as a manager of a Taco Bell in Brookline Mass, would live with this father in Boston. She said Cepeda is also taking online classes about roofing.
Davis continued that the Cepda family recognizes the seriousness of the charges and asked Attorri to free Cepeda on $1,000 cash bail.
Attorri replied $1,000 didn't seem sufficient. So, he said the bail at $10,000 cash and said that if released Cepeda would be prohibited from driving, must live with his father and continue working at Taco Bell.
"Ten thousand dollars is a lot of money but I don't think it's out of proportion to the dangerousness exhibited by his conduct," said Attorri.
Anyone with information related to this situation or any other crime related information is asked to call the Ossipee Police Department at (603) 539-2011.
