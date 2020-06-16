CONWAY — It may seem like a daunting task, trying to come up with a perfect plan for re-entry into SAU 9 schools, but a group of nearly 50 citizens from across the Mount Washington Valley took those first steps last week in the first meeting of the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee.
They include school administrators, nurses, family liaisons, teachers, school board members and medical professionals — Dr. Rich Laracy of the Saco River Medical Group and Dr. Wenda Saunders from Primary Care at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
"Our experience so far has shown that we are very creative, resilient and flexible,” said Pamela Clay-Storm, Kennett High's school nurse, who has been working on re-entry plans with fellow nurses over the past month.
"They've put in a lot of work,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said at their June 10 meeting.
Most valley residents are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic by adhering to social distancing and wearing masks when in public. Those two things appear to be a must when SAU 9 schools reopen.
First day of classes is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31. Teachers are set to return Aug. 26.
Richard has set an aggressive timeline for the group, hoping to present a plan to the community by the first week in August.
Three target dates appear on his calendar: July 8 to re-evaluate conditions; July 22 to recommend a plan; and the week of Aug. 5 to present a report to the Conway School Board.
The group is broken down into six subcommittees: Steering, transportation, facilities, personnel, scheduling and co-curricular. There is a nurse sitting on each subcommittee. It will meet again Wednesday at 3 p.m. via Zoom chat.
While Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont and other states already rolled out school re-entry plans, the New Hampshire Department of Education has not yet revealed one.
“We don't really have a whole lot of direction, I would say, from the Department of Education yet regarding schools," Richard said.
"And, I think that you know, the southern part of the state is different than the northern part of the state right now.”
Dr. Laracy is glad to see a re-entry committee. “This is such an important thing for the community to try to figure out and have a great plan going forward to keep everybody safe," he said.
Dr. Saunders shared a study indicating that, on the whole, children, who tend to be among “the primary spreaders” of flu, are not the ones spreading the coronavirus.
“We know flu season, kids go to school, they share with each other, they bring it home and they infect the high-risk people,” she said. “It does not appear that's the case with COVID.
"This one study looked at most of the kids who got COVID ... got it from an adult household contact. Most of the adults who got it did not get it from child contact. So that to me was very reassuring in terms of thinking about reopening schools," said Saunders, who specializes in pediatric care for patients from birth to age 21.
She added: "The other thing when we start thinking about the safety of our children and our community, is to realize that staying home has its own safety consequences.
“I think getting kids back (in school) should absolutely be the goal — barring changes in the incidence of disease around here.”
Saunders stressed the importance of children being up to date with their vaccinations.
“There has been a huge, huge decrease in the number of kids who are vaccinated, and I'm really concerned that we're going to see outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Saunders.
Laracy agreed and noted the need for families to bring children in for wellness visits, something that has tailed off amid the pandemic.
Richard said re-entry plans he’s seen recommend staff and students should wear face masks at school.
“It’s obviously a challenge for our preschool and even kindergarten, first-grade population, as well as some of our special-needs populations,” said SAU 13 Superintendent Meredith Nadeau, who sat in on the meeting.
“I think in some cases, particularly those specialized populations, we may need to look at (clear) face shields as an option rather than masks,” she said.
Richard asked about contact tracing, and how the district would know whether a student or staff person was positive for COVID-19.
“You might not know initially,” Laracy said, adding that the Public Health Department should notify the district if there is a positive.
“The minute we have a case or two, that’s going to be the scare shot, if you will,” Richard said. “‘Oh my gosh, I'm not sending my kid to whatever school, Conway Elementary, because Mrs. Jones was diagnosed with COVID-19.’ ”
Nancy Kelemen, chair of the Bartlett School Board and the SAU 9 Board, wondered if changing the school calendar might decrease the risk of having a second wave of the pandemic.
She said some school districts were returning to school earlier and then taking a longer winter break or even doing class remotely for parts of the winter.
“None of us really know what's going to happen come this fall or winter with the COVID,” Laracy said.
Joe Lentini, Conway School Board chair, was concerned that not everyone has been taking the pandemic seriously.
“We know some people simply don't believe in any of this,” he said. “There are people that are very vehemently not wearing masks because they say it's a violation of 'my right.'"
He also talked about local kids working at local venues and "mingling with those people and then going into our school. So whereas we think we have been very in control around here, up till now, I think we're now going to have more exposure than we've had.”
Asked what happens if a parent doesn’t want their child to wear a mask, Laracy responded: “I think we're definitely going to run into that with parents.”
Saunders said: "This in the same category as people who choose not to vaccinate. You know, they're putting other people at risk when they choose not to vaccinate their child. They're putting other people at risk when they choose not to have their child wear a mask.”
Nadeau said: “I think the reality is, you will probably be in court if you try to exclude those children, other than when there's an active outbreak. I think if there is an active outbreak, you’re in a different situation.”
She added: “If you can get to 90 percent wearing masks, then that's probably as good as you're going to get.”
“Unless we can lobby the governor and get the governor to make it a requirement for schools,” Lentini said. “That is not beyond the realm of possibility.”
Of the pandemic — which according to the state Department of Health and Human Services has so far claimed 320 lives and sickened 5,345 people in New Hampshire — he said: “Unfortunately, there's a significant population out there who doesn't believe it exists, who believes it's all fantasy, and that's the problem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.