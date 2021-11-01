CONWAY — Selectmen today will be discussing COVID-19 protocols such as the use of masks at town hall.
New Hampshire recently experienced a rise in cases due to the Delta variant.
The selectmen’s meeting begins at 4 p.m. at Conway Town Hall. The meeting will be held in person, but there will be an opportunity to participate remotely. One may watch and listen to the meeting on Town of Conway, NH Facebook page but to comment one must use Zoom. For the Zoom link, contact Executive Secretary Krista Day at kday@conwaynh.org.
When the new town hall opened in mid March, selectmen had a mask mandate in place. It was lifted in May after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said those who were fully vaccinated no longer needed to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.
At today’s meeting, “Review of Town COVID protocols” is the fourth discussion item on the agenda. It comes after other topics, including a request by the Rotary Club of North Conway to lease the old town hall, one regarding proposed cluster housing and one filling a vacancy at the trustees of the trust funds.
“I have zero idea what direction they will end up in,” said Town Manager Tom Holmes. “I guess we will have to find out.”
Asked if the town staff had a position on masks that they are asking the board to adopt, Holmes said they did not. However, Linda Burns, deputy emergency manager for the town, wanted it on the agenda.
Also, chairman David Weathers and Selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and John Colbath all said they wanted this topic on today’s agenda, said Holmes.
The Sun asked if the discussion will concern where meetings take place and wondered whether they might move to the Marshall Gym in the Conway Recreation Center, which would allow for social distancing.
Holmes said that on Wednesday, town officials will be testing sound quality in Marshall Gym to see if a newly installed stage curtain will make the audio quality better.
According to Holmes, an acoustical consultant said the drapes would be the single most effective thing the town could do to address sound issues at the rec center.
