CONWAY — Over 100 people came out to the Marshall Gym grand reopening at the Conway Recreation Center in Kennett Middle School on Sunday evening to celebrate the completion of the facility and to honor late former Kennett High School principal George Davidson.
In 2019, a ribbon-cutting took place for the Marshall Gym at Conway Rec after voters had OK’d moving the center from the aging Conway Community Building, which has since been torn down. Voters also approved $700,000, with $350,000 pledged by Margaret and Charles “Sut” Marshall to cover the renovations needed to turn a portion of the middle school into a functioning recreation center, including restoring a gym that dates back to the 1940s.
Since that time, the center has been repainted, the floor refurbished and a modern scoreboard added among other details. However, one piece of the renovation was missing: a stage with curtains.
Thanks to donations and grants, in May of last year stage curtains and lights along with an air-conditioning system were installed. Friends of Conway Rec paid for many of the improvements.
At Sunday’s event, Conway Rec Director Mike Lane humorously recapped what it was like to transition from the old building to the new under the leadership of then town manager Tom Holmes.
Back in 2019, the phones didn’t work and there was no internet. So, Lane who was the assistant recreation director at the time, along with then recreation director John Eastman (who has since succeeded Holmes as town manager) and rec employee Todd Gallagher went to Holmes with their concerns.
“I think his exact words were, ‘I don’t care if you have to use smoke signals, you’re going to be in that building next week,’” Lane told the audience.
“So, we moved into the building, and there were a lot of things that didn’t work, but the toilets flushed, which didn’t work at the other building. And on the first day, we had a beautiful new home with plenty of space to grow,” he said.
“The project wasn’t complete, but we were on our way,” Lane continued. “And we arrived at our new home because of Town Manager Tom Holmes, Rec Director John Eastman and a wonderful board of selectmen, Dave Weathers, Mary Carey Seavey, John Colbath, Carl Thibodeau and Steve Porter. We thank them for their support of recreation here in the town of Conway.”
When Holmes got on stage, he admitted Lane’s story was true. “After promising all of you people for over a year ‘we’re going to be in there,’ I was not going to fall on that sword,” said Holmes, adding the recreation staff’s hard work made the move possible.
“When I was town manager, Johnny’s department exceeded my expectations all the time and that’s why he is where he is today with a miserable job and a ballfield named after him.”
Eastman is the current town manager, and Johnny Eastman Park is on East Main Street in Center Conway where the former rec center used to be.
On a serious note, Holmes recalled that when it became apparent that part of the school would be renovated into a home for the rec department, people who attended Kennett came up to him and recalled their school career and said how they looked forward to the gym being returned to its former glory.
“Look around us,” said Holmes. “This space is so much more than brick and wood and steel. It’s infused with the spirit of the community, all of us who donated time, money, materials and so forth to make this a reality.”
Holmes said there were “delicate” negotiations with the school board, which resulted in a deal, facilitated by then school board member Mark Hounsell, to have the town pay $1 rent per year. By tradition, the dollar is paid by a member of the board of selectmen.
Then there was the “soul-crushing moment” early in the renovation process when the town’s lowest bid for the work was about $1 million and the town only had a budget of about $700,000.
“That was a big gap to fill, and we had to start cutting things that we didn’t want to cut,” said Holmes, adding that the Friends of Conway Rec sprang into action to rally the community.
“Business owners donated items, tradesmen gave their time, their skills and their labor. Regular folks who want to be part of this just showed up with paintbrushes. The staff of the town at the time went above and beyond anything I could have imagined,” Holmes noted. Since then, the Marshall Gym has been well-used by people of all ages and interests, from adults playing pickleball to children’s summer camps and performing arts.
Now with the stage fully operational, Creative Sole Dance Studio became the first group to use it, and attendees of the reopening were treated to a dance routine set to “Singing in the Rain” and another to “Winter Song.”
Lane said he was “really proud” that summer camp had 3,000 visits and zero cases of COVID-19 in 2020. The next year, there were some COVID restrictions but summer camp yielded 5,000 visits and another COVID-ree summer camp. Last year, there were nearly 7,000 summer camp visits.
The Marshalls unveiled a plaque thanking all of the sponsors. Prior to the unveiling, he told the Sun: “Today is one of the happiest days in my life. It isn’t about us, it’s about the town stepping up ... It’s a community center, not just a rec center. I couldn’t be happier, and I think Margaret feels the same way.”
Then, a bronze plaque in memory of George T. Davidson, who from 1939-76 served Kennett High School (which was then in the building that is now Kennett Middle) as a principal, teacher, mentor and coach, was unveiled by his children, Raylene Davidson Newbury and Rick Davidson, both of Freedom.
“Dave committed over 60 years to education, and most of all to students and adults whose lives were forever enriched because of him,” said Eastman, adding that the gym originally opened in 1940. The plaque will be in the hallway at the rec center.
“He is a legend,” Lane commented after the unveiling, while tours were given of the rec center. “He was involved with everything Kennett. I worked at his Camp Wakuta when I was in high school. So I knew him well. And he was an incredible man.”
Rick Davidson said his father would have been pleased by the new Marshall Gym. “My dad would be 100 percent behind what’s happening here,” said Davidson, reiterating that his father cared deeply about Conway’s children. “So, this is really appropriate. He would be very, very proud to see this today ... In some way, I think he does see it."
