CONWAY — Over 100 people came out to the Marshall Gym grand reopening at the Conway Recreation Center in Kennett Middle School on Sunday evening to celebrate the completion of the facility and to honor late former Kennett High School principal George Davidson.

In 2019, a ribbon-cutting took place for the Marshall Gym at Conway Rec after voters had OK’d moving the center from the aging Conway Community Building, which has since been torn down. Voters also approved $700,000, with $350,000 pledged by Margaret and Charles “Sut” Marshall to cover the renovations needed to turn a portion of the middle school into a functioning recreation center, including restoring a gym that dates back to the 1940s.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.