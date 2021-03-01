CONWAY — A Conway man is facing several charges after being involved in a three-car crash last Friday and allegedly leaving the scene.
At 11:38 a.m. on Feb. 26, Conway police were dispatched to Route 16/Barnes Road for a three-vehicle crash, said Police Chief Chris Mattei. “It was reported that two individuals involved in the accident had experienced non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.”
Witnesses told police the vehicle believed to be responsible for the crash, a blue Subaru station wagon, had taken off, heading southbound on Route 16. It was observed pulling into the parking lot on the back side of the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store in Settlers Green Streetside. A man was seen exiting the Subaru and running in the direction of Settlers Green.
Approximately 10 minutes later, the man was located in the parking lot of Barley & Salt Tap House & Kitchen. Police identified him as Mitchell Harmon, 31, of Conway.
Harmon was taken into custody for conduct after an accident with death or bodily injury as defined by NH RSA 264:25 (Felony B). Police also charged him with driving after revocation or suspension and cited him for allegedly driving an unregistered and uninspected vehicle.
“Mitchell Harmon has an extensive motor vehicle history,” said Mattei. “He was bailed on personal recognizance with a court date to be determined.”
