CONWAY — Local and New Hampshire officials are cautiously optimistic there will be high school sports this fall, but what the schedule will look is still unknown.
Meanwhile, the Maine Principal’s Association announced Tuesday it will push the start of fall practices from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8, with games to start no sooner than Sept. 18.
Fryeburg Academy Athletic Director Sue Thurston shared the news on the athletic department’s Facebook page on Wednesday. She posted “Phase III of the MPA Summer Guidelines for all sports will now be in effect from Aug. 3-23. Details are currently being developed.
“So no double sessions this year...keep those summer jobs through August,” Thurston wrote. “Do something! If you have not been moving, you need to as the season will be short! We have conditioning pods now open to all enrolled FA students — you don't have to be an athlete!”
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has not yet unveiled a plan for the fall. NHIAA Executive Director Jeffrey Collins, appearing on WMUR (Channel 9) on Friday hoped there will be sports in the Granite State this fall.
"The state has opened up to allow sports to play. We're trying to roll with that and put the pieces together to allow that to happen. Schools make informed decisions about what's best for them moving forward,” he said, adding, “there are a lot of moving pieces to this whole thing and I understand people are chomping at the bit. They want to know what's going on. It's going to take more time to flush all these things out moving forward.”
The NHIAA's Phase 3 guidelines are expected to be unveiled next week.
Kennett High School, which started Phase I of its phased-in re-entry plan for the Eagles on July 1 with Athletic Trainer Colby Locke running “non-contact workouts, focusing on skills and conditioning,” for no more than nine athletes at a time, moved into Phase 2, indoor activities, on Monday. KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver and Locke created a seven-page guideline for Phase 2 (tinyurl.com/y69hlv8k). They drafted 21 recommendations for coaches and athletes who attend training sessions. Included in those is the requirement that everyone maintain a minimum of 6’ of distance between all athletes, volunteers and staff.
“All staff, volunteers, and athletes will be required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when around others, not actively engaged in rigorous activity, and when social distancing of at least 6’ is not possible,” the guidelines state.
Larry Meader, coach of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team, and a few of his players were allowed to hit the hardwood in the Peter Ames Gymnasium Monday night.
“It’s definitely totally different than what we’re used to,” Meader said by phone Wednesday, “but it’s nice to be back in the gym with the girls. It’s pretty limited on what we can do.”
Header is allowed to have six athletes in the gym at a time, each girl has her own basketball and designated basket to shoot at. Players and coaches must wear masks at all times.
“We can give them individual workouts, but no scrimmaging,” Meader said.
Meader said players and coaches have to fill out a questionnaire on Google Sheets and have their temperature taken with laser thermometer which scans their forehead. If all is good, they can enter the gym.
Meader had eight to 10 girls on a Monday and Wednesday scheduled from 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., and a group of 12 girls on the Tuesday and Thursday schedule at the same time.
Under Phase 2, athletes will have access in small pods to the weight room, where officials will constantly be cleaning equipment.
Locke had 54 student/athletes in his conditioning program, which took place outdoors on the fields in front of the high school.
“It’s gone well,” Locke said Monday morning while working with a group of nine football players (Braden and Cooper Santuccio, Heath Woodward, Kyle Stearns, Patrick Cunio, Sam Seavey, Sean Carrier, Tylr Gowin and Cole Westover). “It took a little bit of adjustment, but everyone is doing what they need to so we can be out here. It’s an interesting summer.”
Locke ran sessions five days a week from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. with groups of nine meeting in 75-minute sessions. Each athlete had to complete a questionnaire and have their temperatures check before they could train. Locke set up nine stations spread out for the athletes to store their belongings and water bottles, and set up nine workout stations designed to “focus on cardiovascular conditioning, agility drills, bodyweight strength training or sport-specific skills and drills.”
As athletes rotated from station to station, if there was any equipment used, it was sprayed down and dried by the Eagles. KHS had 50 gallons of special cleaning solution for Phase I and has 75 gallons earmarked for Phase 2.
“It’s another small step towards where we hope to get,” Weaver said Monday by phone at Phase 2.
In the new guidelines, athletes and parents are asked to wait in their vehicles until their designated time and to not congregate in groups while waiting for their activity.
Also, “Students will be required to sign a participation waiver outlining the acknowledgment of risk of injury and the COVID-19 virus associated with the activity.”
All mouth-based activities often encountered with sporting events shall not be allowed. “This includes but is not limited to: spitting, chewing gum, licking fingers, and chewing/spitting sunflower seeds.”
There are 18 guidelines for outdoor training sessions.
“Outdoor practices and training sessions may begin and are allowed for groups of up to 30 participants (i.e. 27 athletes per training area with three staff/coaches/volunteers),” the document states.
There may be an opportunity for spectators.
“A limited number of spectators will be allowed at competitive sporting events for low physical contact sports , and must be limited to close/immediate family of athletes.”
Among the eight indoor training session guidelines, locker rooms will remain locked until further notice.
“A single use restroom can be used for changing clothes and toileting,” the document states. “Alcohol-based hand sanitizer will be made available. Participants should preferably practice wear-in / wear-out clothes.”
Weaver is hopeful there will be a fall sports season.
“Everyone would like that to happen,” he said. “All options are being considered at this point. I can tell you, if we have sports, they will be different.”
