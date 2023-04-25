PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine business court jury paved the way to restart construction on a high-voltage transmission line to carry Hydro-Quebec power to Massachusetts.

The 145-mile transmission line — New England Clean Energy Connect — is expected to deliver 1,200 megawatts of hydro electricity to the Bay State, after New Hampshire regulators turned down the Northern Pass transmission project in 2019.

