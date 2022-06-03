MADISON — Selectmen say short-term rentals are illegal in residential areas and the planning board seeks to change that in 2023, was the upshot of Wednesday’s planning board meeting featuring the planning board’s Attorney Laura Spector-Morgan.
Wednesday’s meeting drew about 20 people to the elementary school.
Voters went to the polls March 8 and had the opportunity to vote on several short-term-rental-related articles and the result seemed ambiguous.
Residents rejected Article 8, a petitioned article that sought to change the definition of a dwelling unit in order to ban STRs in residential areas but which critics said would also ban long-term renting.
Voters did pass the planning board’s Article 6, which provided a different dwelling unit definition, which banned STRs by saying a dwelling unit can’t be used used for transients.
The board intended to propose a companion article asking voters to allow short-term rentals by special exception but that companion article didn’t make it onto the warrant because of a posting error in December.
After the vote, planning board chair Marc Ohlson said Spector-Morgan of the Mitchell Municipal Group in Laconia said Article 6 would ban new short-term rentals, which was not the planning board’s intention. But apparently his understanding of what she said might not have been accurate.
On Wednesday, Ohlson asked Spector-Morgan to confirm she believes existing short-term rentals would be grandfathered in, but she refused, saying selectmen enforce zoning.
“Selectmen will have their own attorney have taken the position that short term rentals have never been legal in Madison,” said Spector-Morgan, referring to Cordell Johnston formerly of the New Hampshire Municipal Association. “That means any existing short term rental that has been established cannot be grandfathered, because it could not have been established. So, they’re not legal now. They weren’t legal before.”
Selectmen’s chair Josh Shackford clarified that selectmen think STRs are illegal in residential districts. There are about 170 STRs in Madison.
Shackford, who is also the selectmen’s representative to the planning board, added that Spector-Morgan and Johnston have spoken to each other and “are on the same page” when it comes to STRs.
Asked what the selectmen are going to do about STRs, Shackford said the public would be hearing more from the selectmen sometime soon.
In Conway, selectmen decided STRs were illegal but chose not to enforce zoning ordinance pending a town vote in 2021 and regulating them. However, the voters quashed that plan.
Conway then sued a short-term rental owner and lost. Now, the case is before the N.H. Supreme Court.
Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius said in January every town has unique zoning rules and the outcome depends on the strength of whatever ordinance a town has.
Madison Planning board member David Cribbie recalled the board didn’t want to issue a companion article this year after the “confusion” sown by Article 8. He said the board has plenty of time to start fresh.
“I think that now is the time that we can actually start to spend more time and thought on it and come up with regulations that are thought out,” said Cribbie. “Unfortunately, no one’s going to be happy about it.”
The planning board has two draft regulation sets. One was developed by Spector-Morgan and refined by resident Shawn Bergeron. That one would allow short-term rentals by special exception, which means approval would have to go through the zoning board and thus give abutters a chance to weigh in. However, the 170 applicants could overwhelm the zoning board, planning board members said.
The other draft regulation set was created by a group of short-term rental owners saying short-term rentals would be allowed in all districts.
Town Administrator Linda Shackford agreed to post both drafts to the town website, madison-nh.org.
Cribbie wanted to see if the cost of permitting could offset the cost to the town of enforcing STR regulations if passed next year. He said fees could offset the cost of a code officer would do to oversee short-term rentals.
Spector-Morgan said the permit fee can only cover the cost of processing the permit. She said if the town has a successful enforcement action, then the town can recover attorney’s fees. But day to day code enforcement has to be paid for with taxes and short-term rentals can’t be singled out.
“It’s just it’s part of the cost of doing business,” said Spector-Morgan.
There also seemed to be consensus in the room that perhaps selectmen should look into proposing a noise ordinance next year.
