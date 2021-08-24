CONWAY — Attendance was way down at North Country Cares’ eighth annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway, held last Saturday, and event organizers are not sure why.
For the second consecutive year, it was a drive-thru format in the parking lot of the First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway. It was also the first time the giveaway was held on a Saturday.
Despite only 125 backpacks being given out as compared with about 250, the usual number in years past — Emily Smith-Mossman, executive director of the non-profit North Country Cares, still deemed the event a success.
“The way I see it, 125 kids got backpacks,” is how Smith-Mossman termed it.
She and board president Holly Sares said the event was well-publicized so while the low turnout at first had them stymied, Smith-Mossman, mother of a 14-year-old student herself, thinks she had it figured out.
“My daughter Nico told me she didn’t need a new backpack because hers was still in good shape from last year. With all the stay-at-home schooling due to COVID, I think there was less wear and tear on kids’ backpacks," Smith-Mossman said.
The remaining backpacks filled with school supplies and toiletries will be offered during upcoming family shopping nights set for two successive Wednesdays, (today and Sept. 1) from 6-8 p.m. at the #revolvingcloset, located upstairs at the church.
In addition, board members will distribute backpacks to local schools in SAU 9, SAU 13 and MSAD 72.
The backpacks for students age 12-18 are available for the taking, no questions asked, said Smith-Mossman and Sares.
After the first two years of the event, Smith-Mossman opened #TheRevolvingCloset, a free used-clothing boutique located upstairs at the First Church of Christ, Congregational. It is again open on the first and third Sundays of every month from 2-5 p.m. It is also available by appointment.
Smith-Mossman, Sares and fellow volunteers founded North Country Cares as a 501(3)(c) non-profit six years ago.
Other board members include Sherry Hodgdon, Lee Coffield, John Dembinski, Dede Frost, Amy Edmunds and her sister, Kathy Gowitzke, and Adam Lane-Olson, owner of Limmer Boots of Intervale and treasurer of North Country Cares. In addition, assisting every year with the giveaway are Laura and Anastasia Lucas of Bethlehem.
Sares said North Country Cares receives donations of new items from local stores for hygiene products, socks and underwear, along with never-worn clothing.
“We are always in need of clothing donations as well as monetary donations,” said Smith-Mossman, whose day job is manager and jeweler at her father Brian Smith’s North Country Fair Jewelers of North Conway.
North Country Cares also operates #TheRevolvingCloset Street Side in the Conway Marketplace in Conway Village. It is located on the sidewalk near Bea’s Cafe and offers free clothing to all.
Sares described it as “basically an outdoor closet with no doors and two shelves on either side of the closet.” It was built by board member Dembinski, Smith-Mossman said.
Smith-Mossman credits board member Hodgdon with coming up with the idea as she saw a need for winter coats, scarves and mittens for adults and children.
On its website, North Country Cares lists other ongoing programs, including “Bags of Love” filled with necessities and small comforts for foster children.
The organization also presents a prom dress event and Christmas shopping nights for parents of teens.
While appreciative of the support from the church for the current location, the organization is seeking a larger and more accessible home. “We are looking for a ground-floor location,” said Smith-Mossman. “We could be open more if we had our own spot,” said Sares.
For more information, call Smith-Mossman at (603) 662-3443 or Sares at (603) 520-8274 or go to northcountrycaresnh.org.
