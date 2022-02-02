LOVELL, Maine — On Tuesday, Our Eden Association filed a petitioned warrant article to address solar projects in town, though the group’s consultant couldn’t say what their proposed ordinance would mean for the application by a company that wants to set up a 180-acre solar project in town.
Meanwhile, the solar farm company says this proposed ordinance amounts to a ban and the planning board meets tonight.
Walden Solar Maine III is seeking a conditional use permit for an 180-acre, 35-megawatt project located off Shave Hill Road in Lovell. The transmission line would run south across Main Street/Route 5 before interconnecting at a substation in Sweden. The project life is estimated to be 40 years. Walden has a 600-page application before the planning board.
Walden Solar is a subsidiary of Walden Renewables Development LLC of Portsmouth and New York City. Walden has encountered fierce resistance from residents who said a huge solar array would scar pristine views on Christian Hill.
According to Walden, drivers on Christian Hill would see the project for a matter of seconds.
Last month, over 300 Lovell residents voted 243-50 in favor of a 180-day moratorium on large-scale solar energy system projects that will give the town time to enact ordinances that address such facilities.
Our Eden Association is a group of locals concerned about Walden’s project. Chris O’Neil, head of O’Neil Policy Consultants Inc. of Portland, Maine, told the Sun on Tuesday that Eden is proposing an ordinance in the form of a petitioned warrant article. He said 15-200 signatures were collected.
“The Lovell ordinance will streamline permits for small and mid-scale solar systems,” O’Neil said. “Additionally, it will allow modest grid scale solar systems, but only subject to several prudent protections, and only in select commercial industrial districts.
“No law or ordinance is sacrosanct, so if any part of the Lovell ordinance needs to be updated over time, it can evolve through the established processes,” he added, saying the draft ordinance will be posted on Eden’s website letlovelldecide.org and likely on the town’s, lovellmaine.org.
Asked what the ordinance would mean for Walden Solar, O’Neil said, “Nobody knows how the ordinance would affect their proposal, and frankly it’s both premature and inappropriate to discuss it, because the town won’t even have a completed application until June at the earliest.
“But ultimately, after the moratorium, we will all learn whether any applicant can secure a suitable 10-acre parcel in the Commercial Industrial Zone on which solar arrays can be hidden from view,” he said.
“There are several requirements in the ordinance, like no-gimmick decommissioning and underground power lines to name a couple, that any solar developer would have to consider when deciding whether Lovell is the right location for them.”
Told about the petitioned article, Walden co-founder and chief development officer Jack Kenworthy told the Sun he has a strong idea of what Eden’s proposed ordinance would do.
“I think that Chris’ comment that he doesn’t know what it means is disingenuous,” said Kenworthy. “It’s really what he crafted it to be, which is to ban large-scale energy systems from everywhere, except for the commercial industrial zone in Lovell, which is essentially the baseball field.”
“I think the intent is not obviously to put solar on a baseball field but to ban solar,” said Kenworthy.
“I hope it’s evident that the rhetoric that our Eden was using, leading up to the moratorium vote that, you know, they just want to put pause, they just want to do solar, right, you know, give ourselves six months to work together in a collaborative fashion to develop appropriate regulations was a farce.”
In mid-January, O’Neil had told the Sun “All my client wants is for Lovell to call time out and deal with a new kind of land use in an orderly way,” said O’Neil. “The time out would obviously be a moratorium.”
Since the moratorium was approved, applications for solar farms will be paused for 180 days, giving the town time to come up with an ordinance. State law would allow the town to renew it for another 180 days.
The planning board was to meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at town hall.
Chair Heinrich Wurm said Tuesday the board planned to discuss several issues regarding Walden. One is the status of its solar application. Another would be about modifying or eliminating a provision in the use tables that says if a proposal isn’t in the table, the board must look at the most closely similar entity.
Walden believes the array is similar to a telecommunications facility; Our Eden believes it more closely resembles a manufacturing facility and thus wouldn’t be allowed in certain places.
Kenworthy says any change to the use table shouldn’t affect Walden because any change can’t be applied retroactively to them.
Wurm said he hopes the moratorium gives Walden, Eden, the planning board, the Southern Maine Planning Commission and other parties time to come together and craft a thoughtful ordinance and also consider Walden’s 600-page application. He said the board doesn’t like having things “shoved down our throats.”
