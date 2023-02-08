OSSIPEE — Before they met, Bob and Pat Pustell thought they would never marry again; however, turns out that the third time was the charm for both.
Many people might know the Pustells of Ossipee for their civic involvement. During the last presidential primary cycle, they hosted Democratic candidates at Hobbs Tavern as well as a large gathering at Windsock Village when (now Secretary of Transportation) Pete Buttigieg paid them a visit.
Pat, 72, has run for office as a Democratic state representative for the last couple of cycles, and Bob, 74, ran for county commissioner in 2022. Both have served the town and West Ossipee Fire Precinct. Pat is chair of the Ossipee Public Library Board of Trustees, on the board of trustees for Constitution Park and is a fire commissioner. Bob chairs the supervisors of the checklist and is the precinct moderator.
The couple gave the Sun a glimpse into their relationship during a recent interview at their home.
“I always like to joke that we were an office romance,” said Bob. “It’s just that the office moved at 500 miles an hour.”
The Pustells explained that when they met in 2004, he was a airline pilot and Pat was a purser, another name for chief flight attendant. They were both recently divorced and by chance (or fate) ended up on the same flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica and back. Bob was a veteran pilot and Pat was new to the industry.
At one point, Pat overheard Bob telling the other flight attendants how he vowed he would never marry again. “I turned around and I said, ‘You’re damn right, I also will never marry again,’” said Pat.
This sparked immediate interest in Bob, who deduced Pat would be “safe” to date. Before the next flight, he checked his flight list and saw he was flying with Pat again, so he asked if she would meet him for breakfast at 5 a.m. and she accepted.
During the breakfast, Pat mentioned a problem with the tires on her car, and Bob sprang into action because his grandfather had worked for Harvey Firestone and taught young Bob how to spot unsafe tires.
“He was like, ‘Oh, let me help you. Let me let me look at your tires,’” said Pat, adding that Bob insisted he buy her new tires. “I’m like, ‘I don’t even know who you are, you are not buying the tires.’”
From there, they started dating in their 50s with the idea that they would not ever get married.
But when Bob was about to retire, he suggested they tie the knot because then they could have spousal rights in regard to medical coverage and also because they both had teenage grandchildren that they wanted to set a good example for.
Bob has two daughters, Laura and Vivian, and Pat has two daughters and a son: Jennifer, Kate and Gregory.
Jennifer lives near the couple in Windsock; the rest are scattered around the country.
Pat and Bob got married in 2007 in their backyard in front of a justice of the peace without family or friends attending so no one would feel left out if they couldn’t come. However, the following year, they threw a large retirement party for Bob, and their whole families came.
The couple ended up in Ossipee because Bob had found the house at Windsock, a residential fly-in community, when he was still a bachelor. He still flies recreationally and has a restored 74-year-old airplane.
He said he was attracted to Windsock because it’s an aviation themed community complete with a private airport. Before retirement, he transferred his duties as an American Airlines pilot to Logan.
“For me, it’s been a lifelong dream to have an airplane right where I live,” said Bob.
Today, they share their home with their dogs, Sadie and Orville.
Asked what makes their relationship work, the Pustells replied trust and independence, plus they like each other.
When Pat was campaigning for state rep last year, she and other candidates spoke had the chance to introduce themselves. Sandra Ringelstein, the candidate who spoke prior to Pat, said she had been married for 47 years.
“I got up, I said, ‘You know, I am like Sandra, I have been married at least 47 years, but I had to have three husbands,’” quipped Pat, adding that the experience taught her to change course when a relationship doesn’t work.
Bob likes to fly every day when the weather is good. Pat flies with him on occasion but has other interests as well, like gardening.
Pat, who ran the Greater Ossipee Democrats, said they had 10 candidates come to Hobbs Tavern & Brewing before the 2020 election. When more space was needed for the Buttigieg event, Bob got permission to use the taxiway behind their house.
“Normally, you’re not allowed to do anything on it because my neighbor down the way may want to taxi out and go flying,” sad Bob. “But I pre-coordinated and the one guy who might want to fly just moved his plane up to the other end of the taxiway.”
The Pustells also have complementary communication styles. While Bob will answer a question in painstaking detail, Pat, who studied communications, will give you a concise reply.
“If you ask him what time it is, he’s going to tell you how to build a watch,” she joked.
But she says Bob has allowed Pat to be the person she is today. She said her second husband didn’t let her have a car and wouldn’t allow political signs in the yard.
Bob, by contrast, bought her a convertible sports car and helped arrange to have a presidential candidate do a stump speech behind their house.
“Now, do I have political signs,” said Pat.
