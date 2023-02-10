CONWAY — An errant elbow at a bar and a twist of luck or fate led to the marriage between Ryan and Wendey St. Onge and the birth of a daughter, who’s now 6 years old.
It was 2015 when Ryan, a talented local musician, was seated at the bar in McGrath’s Tavern (which has now been renovated into The Vale Apartments in North Conway).
Ryan had lent some of his sound equipment to the tavern, and in exchange, the owner, Seamus McGrath, gave Ryan food and drink.
Meanwhile, Wendey — who hails from Southwick, Mass., and was a former Colorado backcountry ski guide who had just broken some ribs crashing into a tree in Aspen — was attending a going-away party at the pub for a friend who was moving to Florida. She made a beeline for the first bar stool she saw but said she found it to be tight quarters at the bar.
Ryan related: “All night long, somebody was elbowing me and I’m trying to be pleasant about the whole thing.”
Finally, he had enough. He turned around to confront Wendey, who sweetly apologized and explained that she had broken her ribs in Colorado. Then Ryan noticed a cardinal tattoo on her right shoulder. It struck a chord (so to speak).
“That afternoon, I was sitting in my apartment, and I took a photo of a red cardinal sitting in my tree, which is just unlike me,” said Ryan, who was a bit shaken by the coincidence.
“I don’t take pictures. I don’t take pictures of birds. I’m not a birder.”
Ryan said he had taken the photo because the cardinal on the tree gave him the inexplicable feeling his life was about to change. He was so intrigued by the woman with the bird tattoo that he gave her his card and invited her to come to dinner at his place.
The pair traveled in the same circle of friends, so she accepted, and showed up to find he had prepared a meal of chicken piccata with capers for her.
“I hated anything olives or capers — or at least I thought I did,” said Wendey, adding she really liked Ryan but was nervous about his dinner choice.
“I remember just being, like, ‘Oh sh--, I’m going to have to pretend that I like this and force it down because I don’t want to offend him.”
But somehow Ryan made the capers more than just palatable.
“It was probably one of the best meals I’ve ever eaten,” said Wendey. “I did not have to pretend I liked capers. I was so thrilled.”
That first date on Feb. 4, 2015, was followed up by their marriage the following year. Their daughter, Brynn Marley St. Onge, was born on Oct. 2, 2016.
Neither Ryan nor Wendey was looking for a spouse when they met, they both said.
“This was one of those situations that just felt right,” said Ryan. “Having a child at 35 and 37 was sort of a big deal for us, because I think we were both in the mental state that we wouldn’t have children, and that we would have sort of a limited family for the rest of our lives. And that just isn’t what happened.”
Ryan, 42, grew up in Gorham and has been a musician in the valley for 23 years, playing for such acclaimed local bands as Shark Martin.
Wendey, 43, grew up in Western Massachusetts along the Connecticut border.
While participating in Greenfield Community College’s Outdoor Leadership program, she spent a lot of time in New Hampshire learning how to be a backcountry guide. She spent many years in Colorado before returning to New England because she missed her family.
“I’m a mountain girl, and I love mountain people, for sure,” said Wendey. “I just didn’t want to live in Southwick. And so I remembered North Conway and how much I loved it.”
She came to the valley in 2011, bought a house and started a cleaning business.
When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, she studied to become a Realtor and got her license on the first try.
She wrapped up her cleaning business earlier this month and has transitioned fully into real estate and now works for Keller Williams Coastal and Lakes & Mountains Realty in North Conway.
Ryan has a small music studio in his house and earns his bread and butter as a “gigging musician.” He said he is a house musician at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods. Meanwhile, his band Shark Martin (with drummer Dan Spofford and bass player Keith Wurster) is constantly busy at local clubs.
“I’ve been really lucky to work with some incredible people from the valley,” said Ryan.
When they first met, Wendey said she was impressed by Ryan’s ability to get on stage and perform. She said although she’s a sociable person, she wouldn’t be comfortable doing that.
“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, do you get nervous?” said Wendey. “How do you do this? How do you get up in front of all these people?”
As a musician, Ryan has a diverse repertoire that includes funk, reggae, hip hop, soul and rock. He says it’s all part of the job as he often performs up to a dozen shows a week.
“It just becomes part of what you do,” he said.
He’s not just a musician but a songwriter as well. “I write a lot of material that ranges and styles from outlaw country to Motown. I really like a little bit of everything and try and incorporate it into my own music. ... I’m trying to create my own soundscape within all of these genre parameters.”
Shark Martin, with Ryan on vocals and lead guitar, is scheduled to entertain in the pub at Wildcat Mountain Ski Area in Pinkham Notch today from 1-4 p.m. They are scheduled to play Wildcat Mountain again on Feb. 19.
Asked what makes their relationship work, the St. Onges replied that they both love the outdoors and like to have an active social life.
“I think the key to our success in this valley has been our friends and our social group, just the community itself,” said Ryan, adding that once they had a child, their friends embraced Brynn.
“She’s been part of that group now. And that’s really key to our success is how great the community in the town and our friends are,” Ryan said.
Capers are still a favorite element in their cooking. They enjoy making meals together, and Wendey does the baking. Brynn also loves to cook. One day, she wanted to make salad and ravioli. “She took care of us,” Ryan said with pride.
“We don’t always do the formal dining together where everybody sits around the table,” said Ryan. “But we always cook together and eat together.”
For Valentine’s Day, they usually have a special dinner together.
Asked if he’s written a song for Wendey, Ryan said, “She’s been sort of mentioned in certain songs. Nothing blatantly dedicated to her, but she’s been inspiration for a lot of lyrics.”
In addition to work and child rearing, the St. Onges also have their own “little farm” with 35 chickens and dogs and a cat at their North Conway property.
“We’re busy,” said Wendey. “Between life and work and our kid and our animals and our friends, we just stay really involved.
“Also we love to travel. We will be headed to Costa Rica this April with some friends,” said Wendey. “We are both on the Nitrous Oxide team at Cranmore for Mountain Meisters (local ski races). We also love the water, swimming and paddle boarding in the summer.”
They make sure that they allow each other the space to pursue their own interests and professions.
The St. Onges say they want to provide Brynn with a stable home and a place she can call home and always come back to.
Asked how they arrived at the name Brynn, Wendey replied that they had 40 boys’ names they liked, but Brynn was the one girl’s name they fell in love with.
They’ve had a ball watching Brynn enjoy the outdoors, skiing, ice skating and biking. She’s also into music as she loves to sing and play harmonica. Now, she’s learning piano at the Mountain Top Music Center. Not shy, she’s joined her dad on stage at family-friendly venues.
“Every day, she just amazes us and she’s a pretty good mash-up of the both of us,” said Ryan. “She’s not more one than the other. She is very much a lot like us both.”
Wendey says she and Ryan understand marriage requires work and also requires partners to trust each other. Both come from divorced parents and know what that’s like.
“Relationships aren’t always rainbows and sunshine,” she said.
Ryan added he and Wendey are “stubborn as hell” and are committed to the relationship. “We’re in it for the long haul,” said Ryan.
