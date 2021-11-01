JACKSON — On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 30, shortly before 8 p.m., the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was missing on the Rocky Branch Trail in the area of Mount Isolation.
According to summitport.org, “Mount Isolation is the northernmost named peak of Montalban Ridge, located due south of Mount Washington, in the Dry River Wilderness. The Wilderness fills most of the area between Crawford Notch (Route 302) on the west, Pinkham Notch (Route 16) on the east, Mount Washington on the north, and Bartlett to the south.”
The hiker was identified as Michael Papale, 31, of Boston. According to Fish and Game, Papale was hiking Mount Isolation with friends. He stopped short of the summit and the rest of the group continued. They planned to meet him on the way back down and when they returned he was gone.
Papale left items on the trail so his friends would know he was descending. When the group returned to their vehicle and he was not there they drove to get cellphone service and called for assistance.
Conservation officers responded and searched for him throughout the night. Heavy rain and high, fast-moving streams added to the challenge of locating Papale. He had missed a turn and was hiking out on a much longer trail. Papale was overcome by darkness and found a rocky area off trail to take shelter through the night. In the morning, he regained the trail and hiked out to a trailhead and was given a ride into town by a passerby.
Shortly before 10:30 a.m., on Sunday, , he was able to make a phone call alerting everyone that he was OK and out of the woods.
Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.
For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, go to hikesafe.com.
