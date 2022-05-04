Moderator Chris Meier stacks up yes and no ballots counted by town officials as they search for one unaccounted-for ballot around 10:30 at the recount for Article 22 on public restrooms at Conway Town Hall on April 25. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Conway town meeting Article 22, which called for spending $399,000 on public bathrooms in North Conway and passed by one vote following a recount is apparently poised to survive the recount appeals process.
Voting on the article on April 12 was initially tied 581-581. Approximately 19 percent of registered voters cast ballots, according to town officials.
The town's Board of Recount (comprising the moderator, town clerk and board of selectmen) are made up of Moderator Chris Meier; selectmen David Weathers, Mary Carey Seavey, John Colbath, Carl Thibodeau and Steve Porter; and Town Clerk Louise Inkell.
On April 25, following the 2½-hour recount, Inkell reported the results were 582 yes votes to 581 no votes.
That result was subject to a Superior Court appeal. There was a five-day window to do so. The deadline to file the appeal was Monday.
In an email Wednesday afternoon, Meier said: “Members of the Board of Recount, I have confirmed with the Superior Court clerk that there has been no timely appeal of the recount."
The next step will be for the board of recount to meet and certify the results.
Meanwhile, the selectmen have formed a committee to look "potential options for bringing public restrooms to North Conway Village."
This committee will be comprised of the incoming town manager John Eastman, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli, selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and Steve Porter, and three registered voters from the Town of Conway.
Anyone interested in applying should send a letter of interest to Town of Conway Executive Secretary Krista Day at P.O. Box 2680, Conway, NH 03818 or email kday@conwwaynh.org.
