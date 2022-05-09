CONWAY— Hundreds of volunteers armed with trash bags picked up debris throughout the region as part of the 22nd annual Valley Pride Day.
For the first time since the pre-COVID-19 days of 2019, an after-cleanup barbecue was held at the Hampton Inn in North Conway from noon-2 p.m.
The cleanup and party were organized by Saco River Valley Anglers/Trout Unlimited. The non-profit organization took over running Valley Pride from founder Donna Woodward.
Armed with blue trash bags donated by NH Beautiful and gloves donated by Memorial Hospital, volunteers were scattered across the valley, picking up empty beer cans and discarded coffee cups along with the usual array of wrappers, newspapers, cartons, tires and other debris.
“It was great to see everyone at the party. We had food and music,” organizer Ron Mellady of Saco River Valley Anglers said Monday.
Musicians included solo guitarist Cat Wolfe and clarinetist/saxophonist A.J. Wooster.
Mellady credited Valley Originals with donating 480 burgers and 200 hot dogs, along with McDonald’s, which donated coffee; Subway, which donated a 6-foot sub sandwich; Boston Brothers which donated 20 large pizzas; and Shaw’s, Hannaford and Walmart, which each donated $50 gift certificates for paper plates and hot dog buns.
In addition, the Residence Inn by Marriott provided homemade potato salad; and the Glen House (a sister Olympia Hotels resort) donated pasta salad and Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream.
Lowe’s donated the propane for the cookout and Premier Home Store provided the grille for the barbecue. North Conway Community Center provided the tables for the cookout.
Mellady thanked Tim Butts and staff at the Hampton Inn for hosting the barbecue.
“It is always an amazing day where everyone comes together to help clean up the valley,” Butts said.
Mellady said a 20-yard large dumpster was located at the Hampton Inn for the collection of trash.
“Everyone did a wonderful job,” said Mellady. “The turnout was a bit smaller this year, but we know that it was a busy weekend in the valley, so we were happy with the turnout, considering all that other activity.”
He said several groups got off to an early start on the trash cleanup effort over the past two weeks so that was a factor in the seemingly smaller turnout.
“I did a sweep picking up trash bags Sunday morning. I didn’t get down to Eaton or Freedom, but the Bartlett Conservation Commission did a really good job in Intervale. And the Echo Group did a good job on the North-South Road,” said Mellady.
Kennett High football team members cleaned the entire campus and the mile-long Eagles’ Way.
“I’m really happy to be out here,” said freshman Owen Arias. “It makes me proud to see this place cleaned up.”
Among those out on the roadways Saturday morning were sisters Lesbia Haine and Marcela Gregston, both originally from Costa Rica but who now live in Conway and were seen on Stark Road.
“We enjoy doing this,” said Haine, wife of local Realtor David Haine. Her sister agreed, noting, “We always do this.”
Another group encountered on East Conway Road, near Twombly’s Market consisted of several Realtors from Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains Realty, and included Jen Vachon, Liz Scully, Theresa Bernhardt and her daughter (and fellow Realtor) Sharrene Henderson.
“It’s great to get outdoors and to do this together,” said Bernhardt, as her daughter nodded in agreement.
Participating towns taking part in Valley Pride day included Albany, Brownfield, Center Conway, Conway, Freedom, Fryeburg, Fryeburg American Legion, Hale’s Location, Jackson, Kearsarge/Intervale, Lovell, Madison, North Conway, Ossipee, Wolfeboro and Tamwortht.
Saco Valley Anglers/Trout Unlimited is an organization dedicated to preserving, protecting and reconnecting the coldwater resources in the Saco River Watershed.
Funds donated to Valley Pride Day that are not used specifically for that day will be used as matching funds for grants to help with river protection and restoration along with scholarships to Kennett High School seniors who will be studying environmental science in college.
For more information, go to Valley Pride Day on Facebook; call Mellady at (603) 387-0892; or email rmellady1@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.