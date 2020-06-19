Arthur Leavitt
My dad is a pilot, at home in the sky. It wasn’t his profession, and he hung up his wings years ago. But he is a pilot still. Flying has always defined my dad.
While other fathers might have taken their children fishing or to ball games, we went to air shows, and our family vacations were as likely to lead to museums (art and history for Mom, aviation and technology for Dad) as to amusement parks or the beach.
Flying was a passion he pursued while running a small business and raising a family, along with Sunday dinners with his parents and volunteering in the town he grew up in and still calls home.
He traded airplanes for cars, fixed them and sold them. He kept small planes at White Mountain Regional Airport (where Settlers Green now sits), then Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, and dreamed of one day building his own airfield (which he did in the 1990s). He started a local chapter of the Civil Air Patrol to share his love with local kids.
And he passed that love on to me — teaching me first the walk-around to make sure every part of the plane is in tip-top shape before you get into the cockpit and letting me nervously hold the controls in midair. When he was teaching, he was careful and precise and confident.
My dreams took me in different directions, but I still carry his lessons about the value of hard work, the importance of family and friends, of giving back and also about following your dreams.
I still haven’t learned to fly, but I feel at home around airplanes. And contrails in the evening sky and the hum of engines overhead sometimes just make me happy.
— Terry Leavitt. Conway Daily Sun health editor
Robert S. Eastman
I was 12 when our retired naval officer father of eight — Capt. Robert S. Eastman — paddled in a green Old Town canvas canoe that we had restored as a family project, out on a New Hampshire lake under a full moon one night after a storm. He never came back, and his body was missing for three months.
I get it now but didn’t then the irony that he drowned on the lake on whose shores he was born, considering he'd survived the perils of a 25-year naval career, including an adventure during World War II in which, fresh out of the Naval Academy, he was cast overboard while trying to secure a depth charge that had come loose near the stern of a destroyer. The next high crashing waves sent him back onto the deck and he was saved. Guess it wasn’t his time.
That lesson stayed with me, of the ironies of time and timing.
His greatest gift was his penchant for skiing, which he passed on to us kids (he was a junior national combined champion for Hanover High in the ‘30s, home of Dartmouth College, and an early hotbed of skiing, like North Conway; and he skied a year at the University of New Hampshire before entering the Naval Academy). I often now surmise that my yearning as a writer to learn so much about that era may come from not having gotten the chance to delve firsthand into my Dad’s experiences — so I ask others and have found mentors in those replacement fathers.
Another lesson? Life is short, and nothing is guaranteed. So you’d better do your best, as he always did, because time’s always ticking, and you never know when that next big wave is coming.
— Tom Eastman, Conway Daily Sun reporter
Ray Angers
My dad, Ray Angers, was an educator. He learned early in his career that everyone was an individual with different circumstances. His favorite saying was, ”You don’t know where a person is coming from.” Because of that, my siblings and I were taught to give respect to everyone regardless of sex, race, creed or socioeconomic standing.
He taught us that respect was a part of being out in nature as well. Every time we went fishing, we were taught to always put fish back into the river or the pond we fished. We were never allowed to keep our limit of fish. This showed respect to the resource and made sure that there were fish for the next angler. An angler that we didn’t “know where they were coming from.”
To this day, I carry this lesson with me. Whether on the water, working in the shop or just with a casual acquaintance, I make it a point to treat everyone and everything with respect.
— Steve Angers, Conway Daily Sun fishing columnist
Reuben Marvel
My father was known for the little seminars he gave on keeping everything in order and operating all the improvised gadgetry around the house. Instruction, however, was not his forte. He taught by example, too, and that was how he really got things across.
I absorbed his horror of indebtedness. With a short column of figures on his ubiquitous pad of paper, he demonstrated more than once that if you had any income at all there wasn't much excuse for living beyond it. It took a long time, but eventually I understood that the difference between earnings and expenses represented the difference between freedom and bondage.
He never put it in these words, but he repeatedly illustrated that wealth is measured less by the amount of money one has than by how little one needs to survive. What he did say was that I would be surprised to discover how much I could do without, and how much I could do for myself. Adversity, he hinted, is always useful for expanding those limits.
Of course I already knew everything anyone needed to know by the time I turned 17, and my father allowed me to leave home and learn what adversity could teach me. From then on, I supported myself, depending more than I realized on his arithmetic of austerity.
Only decades later did I finally begin to recognize the unspoken philosophy behind his economy — that personal freedom is measured by the degree of one's independence. Someone who spends life in thrall to others, or to an insatiable appetite for acquisition, will never know real freedom.
— William Marvel, Conway Daily Sun Op-Ed columnist
Leo Ryan
Boy, what didn’t my father try to teach me!
After all, he was a teacher by trade, at Scottsdale Elementary while completing his Ph.D. in art education at Arizona State University, and having 6-year-old twins provided him the perfect pair of guinea pigs on which to test his educational theories.
My sister and I were encouraged to create, to experiment and to stretch our young imaginations. We were also instructed in how to bait a hook, how to build a campfire, how to change the oil in the Ford station wagon and how to miter a corner (he built our house). At about age 17, of course, we stopped listening, but as kids, we soaked up all of his generously profferred know-how like sponges.
Dad loved the desert, and my favorite memories of him are when we would load up the station wagon and drive out to the Verde River, where he would set up an easel, and my sister and I would attack our drawing pads with pastel crayons. A framed watercolor he did of the Superstition Mountains from one of those trips now hangs on the wall of my Jackson home.
Not surprisingly, I ended up going to art school, at first majoring in painting, then switching to photography. After graduation, I couldn’t find a job. But those skills stood me in good stead once I discovered journalism a decade or so later.
And I still can build a great campfire, if I do say so.
Thanks, Dad!
— Margaret McKenzie, Conway Daily Sun managing editor
Lilburn H. Wasson
I loved my dad, “Bud.” But our relationship was complicated.
He was everything to his wife and family of four girls, and we were everything to him. His time in the military and World War II defined him forever. When he returned, he bought a motorcycle and raised hell. My beautiful mother was busy having a sweet baby girl out of wedlock. Scandalous. When she met my father and they fell in love, agreeing never to tell my sister she was not his biological child. Decades later, the fallout from that family secret required therapy.
He climbed out of rural poverty by moving his family to northwest Indiana and getting a union job that turned into management, and off we went to middle-class America. He taught me to swim by throwing me in the Mississippi River. He was that kind of guy. I learned to read the paper from front to back, saving the opinion pages for last. He was a die-hard Democrat and made sure we understood why.
As a 9-year-old, I watched heavyweight fights with him on Friday nights. He thought Muhammad Ali was the greatest of all time. He was “woke” before it was a thing. He was always impeccably dressed, a starched white shirt every day. My mother did not drive, so grocery shopping was a family affair executed with a list organized by aisle and Dad at the front. We did not browse. Recently, that lesson has come in handy.
He bought a new car every two years. Always a Chrysler. He taught me how to drive and how to fill the oil, the coolant, the gas tank. He taught me to never depend on anyone else for money. All the older sisters left home one by one, and at 17, I did, too.
Our relationship as adults was limited by distance, and he let Mom handle everything related to “the girls.” We had mother-daughter weekend reunions once a year until she died, but never a father-daughter weekend.
Happy Father’s Day, Bud. You did your best, and it was more than enough.
— Dot Seybold, general manager of Settlers Green and Vaughan Community Services Board of Directors chair
Ted Hounsell
Lessons learned from my father William “Ted” Hounsell were taught by his example. Honest, loyal, hardworking, faithful, duty-bound, service to the community and most importantly love of family was how Dad lived.
My father and my mother demonstrated their unwavering, abiding love for their family. They raised six kids at a time when the norm was that moms stayed at home. The family relied only on Dad’s income. My mother worked hard as she tended to their children and their home. My father worked hard his entire life — at least six days a week.
My entire life, Dad was known as “The Old Man” — even while he was still young. Even many outside the family referred to him that way. It was a term of respect.
The Old Man trained each of his sons to become accomplished builders, pipefitters, boilermakers and plumbers. It was apprentice training that has served us well. In 1971, The Old Man had the contract to install the plumbing in the new 100-unit Red Jacket Mountain Resort. That was the beginning of a long run of working side by side with his sons, son-in-law and even some of his grandsons.
Dad went home to be with the Lord two years ago at the age of 98. Of all the men I have known, he is the truest example of a champion. His bold, heroic life still serves as an example to me on how to be in this world.
— Mark Hounsell, former state senator and county commissioner
Robert Kerr
My dad, Robert Kerr, sent me on the path that would lead me to where I am today simply by sharing his love of classic films.
As a boy, he introduced me to Errol Flynn in films like “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” “Captain Blood” and “The Charge of the Light Brigade.” My dad, a lifelong scholar of history, likely showed me these films as a gateway to history, but I went a different direction, one that he fully supported.
I was taken with Flynn’s swashbuckling charms, so much so that I wrote a biography of the actor for a sixth-grade project. It was my first academic venture into studying film, something I would pursue further at Keene State College. When my movie reviews started being published, my dad would call up immediately after reading one to inform me how much he enjoyed reading it. He was my first and biggest fan.
Beyond instilling a love of film in me, he encouraged my fondness for travel. Every summer from my childhood into my early 20s, we would go on what we affectionately called the “road trip.” We would plan them together, and I would act as the navigator. At first, these trips were to visit a couple of family friends in Vermont and New Hampshire, but new stops would be added to the route, including visits to the Ben & Jerry’s and Cabot Cheese factories.
The culmination of these trips had us escape New England and sent us to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., and to Niagara Falls.
Years later, I would re-create many of these road trips with my wife as well as going on new adventures. But if it wasn’t for that annual tradition, I doubt I’d be the intrepid traveler I am today.
— Alec Kerr, Conway Daily Sun entertainment editor
Donald Guerringue
Dads have a profound effect on the lives of their children — sometimes the most profound when they die, as it was for me.
I’m from Berlin, and my father grew up in Queens, New York. In December 1944, he turned 18, left his home and his alcoholic and abusive father for good, and joined the Army Air Corps. When the war ended six months later, he was washed out of the service.
A friend’s father ran a photography studio in Berlin, and my father hitchhiked from Colorado to join the business as an assistant.
I never realized this growing up, but while my father wasn’t a bad father like so many are, he wasn’t particularly a good one. He was distant, did his own thing when he wasn’t working, and was not one to show approval or offer words of encouragement to his children. In high school, he suggested I find a local job and skip college, and even then I remember thinking that wasn’t a good idea.
He died when I was 24, and on his deathbed he told me to live a life without regrets. Apparently, he had some.
With that advice, two months after he died, I hitchhiked from British Columbia to L.A. With that advice a year later, I moved to Washington, D.C., without a job, chasing a dream. And with that advice, seven years later, I started a newspaper.
At the Sun, we ask presidential candidates which three people in history they would like to have dinner with. I’ve often thought that one of mine would be my father so I could show him I actually accomplished something in life and thank him for giving me just a few, but life-changing, words of advice.
— Mark Guerringue, Conway Daily Sun publisher
Eugene McLaughlin
My father, Eugene James McLaughlin Sr., did his best. His model of a good father was a man who made sure his family had enough food, clothing and shelter. His own father didn’t provide those things, and, as the oldest child, he took on the responsibility at a very young age during the Great Depression. Nonetheless, he, his mother and his siblings were sometimes hungry and cold when he couldn’t beg, borrow or steal enough food or coal, and he did employ all three methods of procuring those things.
As the oldest son of an alcoholic (his father), who was also the oldest son of an alcoholic (his grandfather), he had models of what a good father was not. He was highly intelligent, double-promoted twice in elementary school, and finished high school as a small, skinny 15-year-old. Offered college scholarships, he turned them down to continue providing for his family, but he resented his father for his entire life until a heart attack took him at 55.
Along the way came Pearl Harbor. He enlisted in the Navy and was on a ship crossing the English Channel on D-Day. Then he shipped to the Pacific in time to be attacked by kamikazes at Okinawa. After that he had eight children, and I was the fourth. I don’t remember any individual attention as a child, but I did get to know him when I became a young man who brought him his first grandchild. For three years before he died, we had breakfast together nearly every Sunday morning. Only then did I get to know him. For all the breakfasts, I’m grateful.
— Tom McLaughlin, Conway Daily Sun Op-Ed Columnist
Paul O’Farrell
I've always felt lucky that my father isn't a stern person. He's fun, gentle and kind with an open mind and an open heart. In the blink of an eye, he accepted my coming out as being gay when I was just 15.
He's unashamedly a living, breathing, emotional soul who has taught me to be one, too. He's the first to get up and dance when music inspires him to move. His eyes look sad when talking about his sister, who died of cancer, and he chuckles when sharing wild stories of his youth and dating girls with beehive hairstyles. No, there were no stern talks, because there never needed to be. I've seen how he treats people with a generosity of kindness and always aspired to live my life the same way.
I moved to America by myself, leaving all my family behind, so it can be painful to think about the precious time that I'm missing with my parents. Instead, I have decided to savor the lifetime of memories we have already created. I remember bumping into my parents while they were on one of their evening walks. Here was this couple in their 60s walking down the street together, affectionately holding hands. It struck me how they were still so much in love and dedicated to each other.
My father has devoted his life to my mother and our family. His loyalty and commitment to their loving relationship helped me see that I wanted that in my life, too; that love, after all, was what brought me into the world and should be the last thing we feel when we leave it.
— Stephen O’Farrell, Conway Daily Sun Op-Ed columnist
