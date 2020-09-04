CONCORD — According to the New Hampshire Employment Security office, Conway's unemployment rate is higher than the state's.
Asked why, Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner of employment security, said Conway is highly dependent upon tourism-related activity.
"Statewide, unemployment stood at 8.2 percent as of Aug. 27 and New Hampshire dropped 8 percent over the past week since Aug. 27 to just under 44,000 weekly claims compared to the claims peak of 117,000 at the beginning of May," said Lavers Sept. 3. "Pre-pandemic, we had about 4,000 file statewide per week."
'"While tourism was hit the hardest initially, and was at least initially slower to recover than other industries both because of the nature of the pandemic but the timing as well, tourism-related sectors are recovering strongly,” he said,
Still Carroll County lags behind the rest of the state with its high dependence on tourism jobs. In the county, unemployment stood at 12.2 percent as of Aug. 27 — Lavers said the figures improved slightly for the Sept. 3 data, as reported at nhes.nh.gov.
That report indicates that towns with the highest rates include Waterville Valley (29.8 percent) in Grafton County; and the Carroll County towns of Jackson (19.1 percent); Bartlett (16.9 percent); and Conway (15.9 percent), with the report stating, "all towns with a high percentage of employment in hospitality-related industries."
It adds in its overview of New Hampshire county unemployment, "Carroll County has the highest COVID-19 affected unemployment rate at 12.2 percent, while the lowest rates are in Sullivan County at 6.8 percent and Rockingham County at 7.2 percent.Carroll County is the most hospitality and recreation-industry dependent county in the state and Sullivan County is the least."
According to New Hampshire’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2020 was 8.1 percent, reflecting the impact on unemployment due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. This was a decrease of 1.1 percentage points from the June rate, which decreased to 9.2 percent after revision.The July 2019 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.6 percent.
In Carroll County, the unemployment rate for June was 14.7 percent percent, compared to 2.5 percent a year ago. In Conway, the unemployment rate for June was 18.7 percent compared to 2.2 percent a year ago.
The revised state rate for June was lower than Conway’s at 9.2 percent compared to 2.5 percent in June 2019 and they are expected to drop statewide for July.
Seasonally adjusted estimates for July 2020 placed the number of employed residents statewide at 676,040, an increase of 18,670 from the previous month and a decrease of 78,780 from July 2019.
The number of unemployed residents decreased by 7,360 over-the-month to 59,290. This was 39,490 more unemployed than in July 2019. From June to July 2020, the total labor force increased by 11,310 to 735,330. This was a decrease of 39,290 from July 2019.The unadjusted July 2020 unemployment rate for New Hampshire was 7.9 percent, a decrease of 1.2 percentage points from the June rate, which decreased to 9.1 percent after revision. The July 2019 unadjusted rate was 2.5 percent.
