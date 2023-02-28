CONWAY — Last Friday marked the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a milestone that was intensely personal to Settlers Green COACH store sales associate Kateryna Prasula, 33, and her boss, store manager Natalya Robinson.
“It’s hard to believe that in the 21st century, one nation just invading another and trying to take it over,” said the soft-spoken Kateryna.
“It is just so unbelievably sad to me. This is not 1941!” she added.
She has been in this country for seven months, able to get out of Ukraine with her husband, Kyrylo Prasula, 34, under the U.S. government’s Uniting for Ukraine program, through which Americans may sponsor Ukrainians to come to the United States to stay here for up to two years.
Kyrylo’s mother, Julia Perkins — who is married to an American, Eric Perkins — has lived in West Newfield, Maine, for about 10 years. She sponsored Kyrylo and Kateryna to come to America. The younger couple lives with the Perkinses, with Kateryna driving an hour each day to get to her job at Settlers Green. Kyrylo, meanwhile, is taking courses to obtain his commercial driver’s license during the week and is working weekends for Richardson Manufacturing in Silver Lake (Madison). They share one vehicle.
Both are studying English through online courses and also take lessons at a local school.
Kateryna says she understands English but is still learning how to be more fluent in speaking the language, which is her third language as in addition to her native Ukrainian, she also speaks Russian, as do many Ukrainians.
Getting used to speaking English, let alone transitioning to a new way of life in a foreign country, uprooted from your home is never easy for anyone, but Kateryna said she has been greatly assisted by Robinson, who is originally from Crimea, which Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in 2014. Natalya came to this country to marry Tim Robinson in 2005.
“Natalya helps me. She is very patient,” said Kateryna.
“She is a wonderful employee,” returned Natalya, who is known locally for leading two successful Ukrainian relief clothing and food drives through COACH and Settlers Green in 2022.
In an unexpected announcement during Monday’s interview, Natalya noted she is leaving her post at COACH to work full-time at Richardson Manufacturing, which builds bullet-proof vests, packs and more. She said many of the vests and packs are shipped to Ukraine.
“I’m a designer for Richardson’s,” Natalya said, adding, “I am grateful for all the support I have received at COACH and Settlers Green, and I am sure if we do other fundraisers for Ukraine that they will once again be supportive and help us if there is space to house items.”
Natalya’s trip with her graduate student daughter Lidiya Dzhumayeva, a 2013 Kennett High and 2017 University of New Hampshire graduate, to Germany last year to help refugees was also documented in an article in the Sun.
“I have worked part-time for six years for Richardson’s, and now they have grown and are so filling orders,” said Natalya.
During the interview, Kateryna said she is grateful for the fact that she and Kyrylo were able to find refuge in America, but noted sadly that her twin brother Stas and parents Galina and Swergey Dehtareva are still in Ukraine.
She worries about them and speaks with them daily. Her parents live in Dnipro, a city in eastern Ukraine, about 40 miles from the front. Its population once stood at 1.4 million but has now dropped to 984,000, due to people leaving because of the war.
Back home, she worked in human resources for the Dnipro Medical Academy while Kyrylo and a partner ran a moving business.
She described how a year ago, she and others did not fully believe that Putin would actually do the unthinkable and actually invade Ukraine.
On the eve of the invasion, they had been at a party with friends, watching television reports about the Russians saying confusing things about what their plans were. They returned home, and were awakened by explosions at 4:30 a.m.
“It sounded like it was pretty close to our apartment building. My husband didn’t think at first it was explosions at first, but then after the second one, he said, ‘Yes, it’s war,” Kateryna said.
“There were no sirens or anything for those first ones. Everyone’s cellphones started going off as everyone was trying to find out what was happening and what to do,” said Kateryna.
“For the first few hours, there was no news or government directives about what to do, so everyone was in shock.”
They met up with five fellow apartment families outside, as they thought it was dangerous to stay inside the five-story building. They next decided they ought to find refuge in the basement, where they met up with other families.
“Everyone brought food (dry soup and crackers) and water as well as blankets and clothing. There was no heat in the basement and it is very similar to the temperature here, so it was very cold,” said Kateryna.
“Then,” she added, tears filling her eyes, “for the first time we heard sirens. The government said they were testing them. It was such an awful sound, terrifying; ripping your heart with anxiety just to hear that sound.”
They tried to sleep in the hallways, but the sirens and explosions prevented a full night’s sleep.
In late March, they drove to western Ukraine but could not find much shelter there — so they returned eastward to be near family. Amazingly, people seemed to adapt to the new normal, as people do. Volunteer organizations and hospitals delivered food and supplies to all the basement dwellers. Men collected bags of sand to hospitals to stack up, barricading the windows from explosions on the ground floor so that medical work could proceed. And then they were able to leave their country for America this past July.
Regarding the ongoing global and Western support, Kateryna said, “We are very thankful for President Biden’s visit and the support of the American people. ... And we will continue to fight. Ukrainian people will not give up.”
