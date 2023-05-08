CONWAY — Perfect weather, only a few bugs and a large turnout of local volunteers fanning across the roadways with blue trash bags helped make the 23rd annual Valley Pride Cleanup Day yet another unqualified success May 6, with everyone gathering afterwards for a cookout with musical entertainment by the local group the Saturday Night Boys, at the Hampton Inn & Suites in North Conway.

This year’s event was once again coordinated by Ron Mellady and Rosemary Webb of Madison, who are with the Saco River Valley Anglers, which is the local chapter of Trout Unlimited.

