Jenny Kenney and her children, Benny (right), age 7, and Alice, 5, of Kearsage spent their Saturday morning cleaning up the North-South Road in North Conway as part of the annual Valley Pride Day. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Ursula Jillette (left) and Cindy Locke of TD Banknorth cleaned up a portion of Route 302 in Redstone as part of annual Valley Pride Day on Saturday. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO
Members of the Kennett High football team cleaned up the high school campus and the mile-long Eagles’ Way on Saturday as part of Valley Pride Day. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Tammy Smith, the manager of TD Bank North, and colleagues cleaned up a portion of Route 302 in Redstone as part of annual Valley Pride Day on Saturday. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Perfect weather, only a few bugs and a large turnout of local volunteers fanning across the roadways with blue trash bags helped make the 23rd annual Valley Pride Cleanup Day yet another unqualified success May 6, with everyone gathering afterwards for a cookout with musical entertainment by the local group the Saturday Night Boys, at the Hampton Inn & Suites in North Conway.
This year’s event was once again coordinated by Ron Mellady and Rosemary Webb of Madison, who are with the Saco River Valley Anglers, which is the local chapter of Trout Unlimited.
“We had a great turnout for the pickup and the party. We can’t thank everyone enough, from the volunteers to the folks at the Hampton Inn and the Residences by Marriott Inn, to the Valley Originals, which provided the food, Ben & Jerry’s, who once again provided ice cream; Home Depot, which provided wooden projects and painting for the kids; and North Conway Incinerator, which provided the bins,” said Mellady, joined by Webb.
Every year, someone finds an unusual discarded item that stands out from the rest — this year’s was an antique sewing machine dating back some 50 years, Mellady said.
“We had once again, lots of beer cans — but Bud Light while still a strong second has been replaced by Truly (vodka seltzer) and Red Bull (energy drinks),” reported Webb.
Towns from throughout the valley participated, from Ossipee to the south to Jackson and Bartlett to the north, as well as the Maine communities of Fryeburg, Stow and Chatham.
Several businesses such as the Berry Companies, Cranmore Mountain Resort and Premier/Leavitt’s Country Bakery participated, as did the local service clubs, including North Conway Rotary’s Pete Levesque and fellow members.
Valley Pride was started by Donna Woodward of Fryeburg. Held the first Saturday of May, it always involves hundreds of volunteers taking to the roadsides, equipped with gloves and trash bags.
After the four-hour morning cleanup in respective towns, everyone gathers at the Hampton Inn for the food, music and party.
“We didn’t have many bugs this year — but I did have four ticks on me, so I encouraged everyone to be careful and check themselves,” said Mellady.
“Next year’s date is May 4 — so may the Fourth be with you,” laughed Mellady.
